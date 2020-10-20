Sarah Cooper crushed Donald Trump Jr.’s whiny rant in this glorious lip-synch

In case you haven’t seen it yet, Donald Trump Jr. is being dragged the length and breadth of the internet because he shared a cringeworthy video accusing Instagram and Twitter of suppressing his posts.

Brace yourselves.

I can’t get past how terrible this video is. It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. And Don Jr’s theory is it isn’t spreading around the internet like wildfire because of a conspiracy. I think there’s a more simple explanation! pic.twitter.com/UGBjEA1iOi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020

Sarah Cooper, who usually saves her scorn for the President, managed to shine a light on his son Donald’s petulance with this glorious lip-synch.

How to Don jr pic.twitter.com/NSYhO0DNYS — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 19, 2020

Jr. should be honoured.

Twitter gave it the props it so rightly deserves.

The tears at the end. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/1gW7JP5mzd — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 19, 2020

Another masterpiece from @sarahcpr…(she truly captures his fear and inner misery) https://t.co/QtXPFkfQzs — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 19, 2020

Another absolutely brilliant lip-sync satire. Fantastic, funny,

fabulous. 👍👍👍👍👏👏👏 https://t.co/ywfxlrTBXj — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) October 19, 2020

In conclusion:

Can a tweet win an Emmy? Because…..😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/fPgSIA0CBh — kristen VOTE johnston (@thekjohnston) October 19, 2020

Source Sarah Cooper Image Screengrab, Screengrab