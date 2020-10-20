Sarah Cooper crushed Donald Trump Jr.’s whiny rant in this glorious lip-synch

In case you haven’t seen it yet, Donald Trump Jr. is being dragged the length and breadth of the internet because he shared a cringeworthy video accusing Instagram and Twitter of suppressing his posts.

Brace yourselves.

Sarah Cooper, who usually saves her scorn for the President, managed to shine a light on his son Donald’s petulance with this glorious lip-synch.

Jr. should be honoured.

Twitter gave it the props it so rightly deserves.

In conclusion:

