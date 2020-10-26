Donald Trump said hospitals profit from Covid deaths and these doctors’ takedowns were clinical

Another day, another Donald Trump conspiracy theory.

This one – stick with us – is that medical professionals have been exaggerating Covid-19 deaths because doctors and hospitals get more money that way.

And doctor were queuing up to take him down. Here are 11 favourites.

1.

ER doc here. My net worth is NEGATIVE 400k in student loans. I’m 34 with no retirement.I spent my whole life in school.If I was going to pick a job for the money,it WOULD NOT have been medicine. Frontline workers are risking their lives during this pandemic. We deserve better. https://t.co/VEPkDSk7sa — 𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐋𝐊𝐄𝐑 𝐌𝐃 (@aalkermd) October 25, 2020

2.

Here the president falsely claims frontline healthcare workers are profiting by claiming false #COVID19 diagnoses. In reality, they are working nonstop, often without adequate PPE, because this administration failed. To date, more than 1,700 have died.pic.twitter.com/vraCBgE1m8 — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) October 25, 2020

5.

Donald I get paid the same either way—though some damn hazard pay would be effin’ nice. Also, unlike some people, I pay my taxes. https://t.co/ymct4SK0uc — Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) (@jeremyfaust) October 25, 2020

3.

I can’t describe to you how inaccurate, dangerous, and vile this is. It’s just… wrong. https://t.co/h9Ul8tzf5a — Dr. Saskia Popescu (@SaskiaPopescu) October 25, 2020

4.

We have a word to describe this: DISINFORMATION defined as “deliberately misleading or biased information; manipulated narrative or facts”. As someone who has spent years combating anti-science disinformation and is a lead target of the antivaccine movement in US, I’m the expert https://t.co/B9TZV4mXT7 — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) October 25, 2020

6.

Waiting for my 21-week pregnant wife to come home from another shift treating #COVID19 as an ER doc, & this asshole accuses people like her of lying to try to make profit while she risks her life for us? W/ all due respect, go f*ck yourself Mr. President.

pic.twitter.com/rQjko0ZroQ — Oren Jacobson 🔯 (@Oren_Jacobson) October 25, 2020

7.

I’ll make you a deal Don. I’ll work my ER shifts for free for the next 3 months if you resign. https://t.co/ymct4SK0uc — Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) (@jeremyfaust) October 25, 2020

8.

The coverage at the hospital is slim on the weekend meaning we have to double up shifts. I spent the entire day caring for patients—just got home at 10 pm. Watching Trump claim he can better determine the cause of death of patients that we actually watch die— vote him out. https://t.co/wyofLGkOcz — Abraar Karan (@AbraarKaran) October 25, 2020

9.

This is not a normal person. These claims are an insult to the almost quarter of a million people who have died of this disease. This should not be the person leading us through a worldwide tragedy. https://t.co/jm6K32jHQa — Dr. Nahid Bhadelia (@BhadeliaMD) October 25, 2020

10.

Ffs. I usually leave this to the physicians to debunk since I’m not a clinician but for the record: nobody makes extra money by saying people died from COVID vs anything else. Not doctors. Not hospitals. Nobody. https://t.co/sip6BPonzB — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) October 25, 2020

11.

As a doctor, this is such an insult. We report deaths how they occur. If you did your damn job we wouldn’t be reporting so many #COVID19 deaths. About 130,000 fewer according to a Columbia University study. https://t.co/vpBJM6N8lN — Dr. Rob Davidson #WearAMask (@DrRobDavidson) October 25, 2020

To conclude …

As a doctor, I don’t know where to begin, other than to say that this is COMPLETE LIE.🤬 https://t.co/HFFvBTlRGi — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) October 25, 2020

And this.

Frontline doctors & nurses are the heroes of this outbreak. Trump is spouting lies to vilify them—just after they saved his life. https://t.co/NAAR2PLpJ0 — Amy Maxmen (@amymaxmen) October 25, 2020

Oh, and this.

This is absolutely the worst lie a world leader can spread during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/t3TC1rDi1S — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 25, 2020

