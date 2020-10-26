Joe Biden’s link to Trump’s Covid-19 “plan” is the most savage burn of the election campaign

It’s often the case that the simplest takedowns are the best, and this crushing own of Donald Trump‘s coronavirus response by his rival, Joe Biden, is an unembellished delight.

After eight months of this pandemic, we finally found President Trump's plan to beat COVID-19. https://t.co/KO4g328Uvr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2020

When the curious clicked on the link, this is what they saw.

Clicking ‘Learn more’ led to other damning pages, including these:

It’s well worth clicking through to see the whole timeline of incompetence.

Here are a few reactions to the takedown.

This is next level smart trolling. https://t.co/RZJ5GQv24o — nick kokonas (@nickkokonas) October 23, 2020

Holy CRAP – look at the URL… https://t.co/32yyeM2f4W — File411 (@File411) October 23, 2020

"Joe, did you really just…?"

"Not my fault they didn't grab the domain name first." https://t.co/vUn3FNiRma pic.twitter.com/C1wg9x4R23 — 🦇🎃Abel Undercity🎃🦇 (@AbelUndercity) October 23, 2020

However, as much as we might enjoy seeing a light shone on Trump’s appalling handling of the crisis, this tweet from Mark Ruffalo reminds us that it’s important to remember the effects of the administration’s failure.

With today’s news from the White House where they have admitted to giving up on Covid prevention all together, this shit isn’t funny, it’s just deadly. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 25, 2020

