Joe Biden had the perfect comeback after Donald Trump mocked him for listening to scientists

Not long to go now until the US presidential elections and Donald Trump’s new tactic appears to be mocking Joe Biden for saying he’d listen to the scientists over Covid.

Here’s what the so-called president had to say.

Trump mocks Biden for pledging to listen to scientists. Watch this clip and ask yourself if Trump was trying to kill Americans by infecting them with coronavirus, how would it sound different? pic.twitter.com/aZSugwvoML — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2020

“He’s going to lockdown. This guy wants a lockdown. He’ll listen to the scientists. If I listen totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression instead of, we’re like a rocket ship, take a look at the numbers.”

And there was no shortage of responses to that …

So let me get this right. The closing argument from the Trump campaign is Joe Biden is a Mr. Rogers who will listen to the scientists on COVID? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 19, 2020

The very same people who mocked Joe Biden for listening to scientists kept a straight face when trump said he believes a Demon Semen doctor, that we should inject bleach, that windmills cause cancer, and Biden will cancel Christmas. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 19, 2020

Trump mocking Biden: "He'll listen to the scientists." Honestly, can't think of a better endorsement than that. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 19, 2020

But the very best response surely came from Biden himself.

For once, Donald Trump is correct: I will listen to scientists. pic.twitter.com/jmxoDn1Ezp — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 20, 2020

Boom.

