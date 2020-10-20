Joe Biden had the perfect comeback after Donald Trump mocked him for listening to scientists

Not long to go now until the US presidential elections and Donald Trump’s new tactic appears to be mocking Joe Biden for saying he’d listen to the scientists over Covid.

Here’s what the so-called president had to say.

“He’s going to lockdown. This guy wants a lockdown. He’ll listen to the scientists. If I listen totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression instead of, we’re like a rocket ship, take a look at the numbers.”

And there was no shortage of responses to that …

But the very best response surely came from Biden himself.

Boom.

Source @JoeBiden