Anti-maskers crammed into Oxford Street and these 9 takedowns also came thick and fast

Oxford Street in London, on a Saturday in October, is usually packed to the gills due to Christmas shopping.

This weekend, however, it was full of people who are likely to pass on something far less pleasant than some fluffy slippers for Aunty Doris – Covid-19.

An estimated 5000+ crammed into the street with no masks, shouting about their rights to breathe on whomever they like – although you’d think they’d save it for people they don’t like, given the potential consequences.

Guardian writer, Jason Rodrigues, captured this footage.

London’s Oxford Street now at a standstill, thousands of anti-lockdown protestors here pic.twitter.com/VBwkom6OTe — Jason Rodrigues (@RodriguesJasonL) October 24, 2020

Their supporters on Twitter praised the marchers, noting that they were “muzzle-free”, but the overwhelming response can be summed up by these strident condemnations.

1.

The irony that all those people mixing together and very few wearing masks actually drives us closer to lock down. The best way to avoid a lockdown is to stay safe. Not sure this is that. https://t.co/uiZxb14WEE — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) October 24, 2020

2.

Imagine seeing all the worthy causes in the world and instead marching to Oxford Street for your right to kill grandmapic.twitter.com/ui5Ivcltkf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 24, 2020

3.

PUBLIC NOTICE Has your village lost its idiot? We believe many of them have somehow found their way to Oxford Street, London, where they have made a spectacle of themselves and stopped traffic. PLEASE retrieve them as soon as possible. They don't seem particularly hygienic pic.twitter.com/wHZaRqKwSQ — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) October 24, 2020

4.

If there was a geiger counter that measured IQ, you could stand here all the day and the needle wouldn't flicker once. https://t.co/2ukttQgV8g — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 24, 2020

5.

Things gammon will take to Oxford Street to protest against: wearing a cloth over their face to save lives Things they won't: the party they support choosing to starve young children — Jack Duncan🔻 (@JackDunc1) October 24, 2020

6.

This is why we wont have xmas. https://t.co/2LGsKfXSfJ — Dr Ben (@drjanaway) October 24, 2020

7.

Venn diagram showing the overlap between the anti-lockdown protestors on Oxford Street, Brexit voters, anti vaccers, climate change deniers, 5G mast nutters and people who say "all lives matter". #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/M2AblLD5sy — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 24, 2020

8.

9.

I’m going to write a book called … ‘Why I became a hermit…’ Oxford Street … 2020 https://t.co/91CLM7VXRl — Chizzy (@chizzyakudolu) October 24, 2020

If you’re looking for a more succinct assessment, best-selling author, Joanne Harris, nailed it.

READ MORE

These anti-maskers ‘invaded’ a shop without masks on and it’s peak covidiocy

Source Jason Rodrigues Image Screengrab