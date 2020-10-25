Anti-maskers crammed into Oxford Street and these 9 takedowns also came thick and fast

Oxford Street in London, on a Saturday in October, is usually packed to the gills due to Christmas shopping.

This weekend, however, it was full of people who are likely to pass on something far less pleasant than some fluffy slippers for Aunty Doris – Covid-19.

An estimated 5000+ crammed into the street with no masks, shouting about their rights to breathe on whomever they like – although you’d think they’d save it for people they don’t like, given the potential consequences.

Guardian writer, Jason Rodrigues, captured this footage.

Their supporters on Twitter praised the marchers, noting that they were “muzzle-free”, but the overwhelming response can be summed up by these strident condemnations.

If you’re looking for a more succinct assessment, best-selling author, Joanne Harris, nailed it.

