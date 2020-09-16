These anti-maskers ‘invaded’ a shop without masks on and it’s peak covidiocy
Most people are happy to wear a face mask when they go in shops and other places because all the evidence suggests it will help stop the spread of coronavirus.
But there’s a small and very vocal minority that is really reluctant to do so. And it wasn’t enough for this band of anti-maskers to be covidiots by themselves. They decided to get together and ‘invade’ this shop together.
And ‘facepalm’ doesn’t even begin to cover it.
Anti-maskers in Florida invade a Target pic.twitter.com/Z8TWbl8ihD
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 16, 2020
These responses are surely all you need.
imagine being this fucking stupid. https://t.co/5csBmG1Z7P
— Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) September 16, 2020
sociopathic assholes.
I simply have no other fucking words. https://t.co/quoCj0K8vd
— Cory Barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) September 16, 2020
Look, children, a funeral parade. https://t.co/MyJZDamK0r
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 16, 2020
I wonder if Rome looked this stupid while it was collapsing. https://t.co/0o4uGfZrlm
— Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) September 16, 2020
It won't be funny when they are fighting for space on a ventilator. https://t.co/RnG973L65b
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) September 16, 2020
Natural selection. https://t.co/XY3yIJf7y8
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 16, 2020
Herd mentality. https://t.co/b6WJ7BY2u7
— David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) September 16, 2020
And this. Very much this.
These people are the reason I can't go anywhere. I have an autoimmune disease, so I have to be extra careful through this pandemic. Because of others' ignorance, the way I live my life has been completely altered for the foreseeable future.
— Kristie B. (@GraphixChic) September 16, 2020
See what happens when you cancel Jerry Springer.
— Louis R. Bridgeman (@LouisRBridgema3) September 16, 2020
