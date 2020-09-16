These anti-maskers ‘invaded’ a shop without masks on and it’s peak covidiocy

Most people are happy to wear a face mask when they go in shops and other places because all the evidence suggests it will help stop the spread of coronavirus.

But there’s a small and very vocal minority that is really reluctant to do so. And it wasn’t enough for this band of anti-maskers to be covidiots by themselves. They decided to get together and ‘invade’ this shop together.

And ‘facepalm’ doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Anti-maskers in Florida invade a Target pic.twitter.com/Z8TWbl8ihD — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 16, 2020

These responses are surely all you need.

1.

imagine being this fucking stupid. https://t.co/5csBmG1Z7P — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) September 16, 2020

2.

sociopathic assholes. I simply have no other fucking words. https://t.co/quoCj0K8vd — Cory Barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) September 16, 2020

3.

4.

I wonder if Rome looked this stupid while it was collapsing. https://t.co/0o4uGfZrlm — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) September 16, 2020

5.

It won't be funny when they are fighting for space on a ventilator. https://t.co/RnG973L65b — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) September 16, 2020

6.

7.

And this. Very much this.

These people are the reason I can't go anywhere. I have an autoimmune disease, so I have to be extra careful through this pandemic. Because of others' ignorance, the way I live my life has been completely altered for the foreseeable future. — Kristie B. (@GraphixChic) September 16, 2020

PS

See what happens when you cancel Jerry Springer. — Louis R. Bridgeman (@LouisRBridgema3) September 16, 2020

READ MORE

Donald Trump said ‘herd mentality’ will make Covid-19 go away – 7 deadly takedowns

Source @davenewworld_2