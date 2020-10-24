Donald Trump’s eyes when Joe Biden said ‘cocaine’ has got people giggling

A highlight of sorts from the second presidential debate was the moment Joe Biden mentioned ‘cocaine’ in a reference to, actually, we’re not entirely sure what it was a reference to.

But that’s not important right now.

Maybe he’s just remembering the moment during the first presidential debate when he taunted Biden over his son’s cocaine use and feeling bad about that. That’s probably it.

I used to have a cat that made that face when I would shine the laser pointer on the wall. — Jumpsuits For Trumpsuits (@JumptyTrumpty) October 23, 2020

It’s like when my dogs hear me say “go for a walk?” — (@nybergATX) October 23, 2020

So funny. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 23, 2020

I’ve watched it 50 times I bet — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) October 23, 2020

I’ve watched it so many times… still funny. https://t.co/79kamrQ0Pe — Lincoln's Bible (@LincolnsBible) October 23, 2020

