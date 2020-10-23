Melania Trump appeared to yank her hand away from Donald Trump and people love it

Very possibly the most memorable moment of the second US presidential debate came after it had finished.

It was when Donald Trump and Joe Biden were joined on stage by their wives and Melania Trump appeared to yank her hand away from the so-called President.

Wouldn’t be the first time she’s done this sort of thing but, well, have a watch for yourself.

Melania yanks her hand away from Trump. (Spotted by @WalnutDust) pic.twitter.com/NHDzoYfSuT — The Recount (@therecount) October 23, 2020

Here it is again, including the bit where Biden attempts to bid his opponent farewell but Trump totally misses it.

LOL, in this video Joe Biden tries to wave to Trump, but Trump doesn’t even acknowledge it and then Melania rips her hand away from Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/KxsoNfzKzY — David Pakman (@dpakman) October 23, 2020

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

I know we hate a "Melania HATES him" narrative BUT I MEAN pic.twitter.com/dpXKEOe2So — Pa-skull 💀 (@WalnutDust) October 23, 2020

the way she wiped her hand off on her skirt — Misa Sugiura (@misallaneous1) October 23, 2020

This is what I’m looking for in a marriage 💕 — Pa-skull 💀 (@WalnutDust) October 23, 2020

Could Melania possibly yank that hand away any faster? pic.twitter.com/mK9lX9nn3z — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 23, 2020

Please for the love of god remember that two terrible people can be terrible and still hate each other. He’s bad, she’s bad. They’re both bad. It’s just really funny that she, like everyone else, hates his company. — Pa-skull 💀 (@WalnutDust) October 23, 2020

And just for old times’ sake, remember when Melania Trump did this?

Dead @ Melania slapping Donald’s hand away! She can’t stand his ass! 😂 pic.twitter.com/gpUqbwRM1s — KK. (@coo_bear) May 22, 2017

