Melania Trump appeared to yank her hand away from Donald Trump and people love it

Very possibly the most memorable moment of the second US presidential debate came after it had finished.

It was when Donald Trump and Joe Biden were joined on stage by their wives and Melania Trump appeared to yank her hand away from the so-called President.

Wouldn’t be the first time she’s done this sort of thing but, well, have a watch for yourself.

Here it is again, including the bit where Biden attempts to bid his opponent farewell but Trump totally misses it.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And just for old times’ sake, remember when Melania Trump did this?

H/T Indy100