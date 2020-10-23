Nicky Morgan said Tories might have agreed to extra school meals if one hadn’t been called “scum”

Of all the reasons to vote down an attempt to make sure children don’t go hungry – and we’ve yet to hear one that wasn’t sociopathic – this one from Nicky Morgan has to be the most pathetic.

Nicky Morgan: Maybe we would have voted to give kids Free School Meals if a labour MP hadn't called us Tory scum.@bphillipsonMP: So kids will go hungry this Christmas because you don't like the parliamentary process?#BBCqt pic.twitter.com/UnOmCkzcHs — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) October 22, 2020

This is the incident in question, in case you need the “previously in politics” reel.

"Did the honorable lady just call me scum?" Conservative MP Chris Clarkson clashes with Labour's Angela Rayner as he accuses the opposition of "opportunism" over Covid restrictionshttps://t.co/TdtTBgBeWn pic.twitter.com/aP9JRXKVZ9 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 21, 2020

Who are the snowflakes meant to be, again? As Labour MP Bridget Phillipson said –

“So, kids go hungry this Christmas because you don’t like the parliamentary process.“

What can we say about that? Nothing that these people haven’t covered.

1.

No offence but if you’re willing to punish kids with starvation at Christmas because you got called scum by one MP then maybe you are scumpic.twitter.com/PkZlDweflF — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 23, 2020

2.

Oh! I see! You made a decision about whether children should have access to #FreeSchoolMeals because you think someone called your friend a name. Seriously? https://t.co/rFBBaKOH2a — Lisa Cherry (@_LisaCherry) October 23, 2020

3.

If you call me a bad name we will seek revenge by starving strangers' children.#EatNowtToHelpOut https://t.co/VVaJUrxAz3 — Jen 🐇😷 (@Jennyflower) October 23, 2020

4.

So, let me get this right. Nicky Morgan said that the Tories may have decided not to vote for free school meals because one of them was called ‘scum’? They reacted to being called scum by behaving like, err, scum? Well…. — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) October 23, 2020

5.

Nicky Morgan going for “civility” when it comes to feeding kids is…not the winning strategy she thinks it is. — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) October 22, 2020

Sticks and stones may break their bones but kids will still go hungry.

