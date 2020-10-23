25 fresh and funny coronavirus-free tweets to take your mind off the news
Welcome to our Friday round-up of the funniest tweets we’ve seen over the past week, and not a single one about the coronavirus.
These are the 25 that made us laugh the most. Why not retweet your favourites.
1.
To be fair she does looks like a chicken https://t.co/hhoF3yltEV
— Paul (@bingowings14) October 16, 2020
2.
You: 40 years ago–
Me: ah, so 1960
You: No, 1980.
Me: no
— Olivia Hofer (@oghofer) October 17, 2020
3.
For a people who decimated entire continents with Smallpox we're incredibly judgemental about grey squirrels.
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) October 16, 2020
4.
Artemisia Gentileschi exhibition at the National Gallery as good as everyone says. Think this one was called “Woman on Twitterdotcom” pic.twitter.com/YnELfPnI0A
— Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) October 18, 2020
5.
[Auditioning for Cats]
Producer: Here's the script
Me: *pushes it off table*
Producer: You're hired
— Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) October 16, 2020
6.
Obi-Wan: If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you could possibly imagine
Me: Whoa like a dragon?
Obi-Wan: No I’ll be a ghost
Me: Can you still use a lightsaber?
Obi-Wan: No but I can give advice
Me: Oh like my nana
Obi-Wan: It’ll be spooky, you’ll see
— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) October 22, 2020
7.
This is how we British measure inflation pic.twitter.com/ZVNZsoNvX8
— Jamie (@Jay_90_) October 17, 2020
8.
I know there’s more important things going on at the moment, but for the seriousness of the work they do, I feel that the Ghostbusters logo is far too whimsical
— David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) October 18, 2020
9.
We’re investigating the disappearance of a large number of mice in this area. You match the description of someone who we’d like to talk to. pic.twitter.com/EeeWV8QTYI
— trouteyes (@trouteyes) October 18, 2020
10.
Most adults are just stupid children in large bodies.
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 18, 2020
11.
Working on my next kid’s book pic.twitter.com/nQnFWtvWml
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) October 20, 2020
12.
Geography FACT: The world's second highest mountain is called Everer.
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) October 20, 2020
13.
When bags is talking shite again pic.twitter.com/hqfklUWz0R
— Ben Cameron (@ben_cameron) October 17, 2020
14.
Haven’t got any mint sauce for the roast lamb dinner, so I’ve crushed up a packet of polos with some grass.
— Keri Warbis (@KeriWarbis) October 18, 2020
15.
Glasgow Ladybird pic.twitter.com/kfqo0CRXEv
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 18, 2020
16.
magician: i'm sorry for sawing your donkey in two
me: i don't accept your half ass apology
— Maybe Pile (@MaybePileJokes) October 12, 2020
17.
No lie, this morning's lie-in was killed at 8.30 by a shrieking spouse. 'HOW DO I UNSUBSCRIBE FROM THIS FUCKING THING?? THE FREE TRIAL ENDS TODAY!!'
The app is called Calm.
— Nick McGivney (@nmcgivney) October 17, 2020
18.
she really is one of the greatest performers of all time pic.twitter.com/bFh2PBkvhm
— gabe bergado (@gabebergado) October 16, 2020
19.
me, bleeding out from every limb:
hey! just wondering if you could call an ambulance? no worries if not!!! x x
— Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) October 18, 2020
20.
The brain is the most outstanding organ in your body that works 24/7 right up until the moment the barista gives you your coffee and says ‘enjoy’ and you reply ‘you too’
— Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) October 20, 2020
21.
Being a parent means sometimes asking tough questions like "Who the hell made toothpaste eyebrows on the dog?"
— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 19, 2020
22.
It's simple – Masterchef is for salt, Bake-Off is for sugar. Never cross the streams.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 20, 2020
23.
Only just noticed Dwayne Johnson’s cameo in Parasite pic.twitter.com/mksXvVGkuB
— Parker (@panoparker) October 21, 2020
24.
boss: design a flag that represents surrender
me: on it
[hours later]
boss: what do u have
me: *shows blank canvas* i gave up
boss: amazing work
— wow, spooky shark (@bigsharkguy) October 21, 2020
25.
Twitter: Headlines don't tell the whole story.
Me: pic.twitter.com/QaWyqtqUjB
— Differently Dave (@GoldenVision90) October 21, 2020
