25 fresh and funny coronavirus-free tweets to take your mind off the news

Welcome to our Friday round-up of the funniest tweets we’ve seen over the past week, and not a single one about the coronavirus.

These are the 25 that made us laugh the most. Why not retweet your favourites.

1.

To be fair she does looks like a chicken https://t.co/hhoF3yltEV — Paul (@bingowings14) October 16, 2020

2.

You: 40 years ago–

Me: ah, so 1960

You: No, 1980.

Me: no — Olivia Hofer (@oghofer) October 17, 2020

3.

For a people who decimated entire continents with Smallpox we're incredibly judgemental about grey squirrels. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) October 16, 2020

4.

Artemisia Gentileschi exhibition at the National Gallery as good as everyone says. Think this one was called “Woman on Twitterdotcom” pic.twitter.com/YnELfPnI0A — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) October 18, 2020

5.

[Auditioning for Cats]

Producer: Here's the script

Me: *pushes it off table*

Producer: You're hired — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) October 16, 2020

6.

Obi-Wan: If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you could possibly imagine Me: Whoa like a dragon? Obi-Wan: No I’ll be a ghost Me: Can you still use a lightsaber? Obi-Wan: No but I can give advice Me: Oh like my nana Obi-Wan: It’ll be spooky, you’ll see — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) October 22, 2020

7.

This is how we British measure inflation pic.twitter.com/ZVNZsoNvX8 — Jamie (@Jay_90_) October 17, 2020

8.

I know there’s more important things going on at the moment, but for the seriousness of the work they do, I feel that the Ghostbusters logo is far too whimsical — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) October 18, 2020

9.

We’re investigating the disappearance of a large number of mice in this area. You match the description of someone who we’d like to talk to. pic.twitter.com/EeeWV8QTYI — trouteyes (@trouteyes) October 18, 2020

10.

Most adults are just stupid children in large bodies. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 18, 2020

11.

Working on my next kid’s book pic.twitter.com/nQnFWtvWml — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) October 20, 2020

12.

Geography FACT: The world's second highest mountain is called Everer. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) October 20, 2020





13.

When bags is talking shite again pic.twitter.com/hqfklUWz0R — Ben Cameron (@ben_cameron) October 17, 2020

14.

Haven’t got any mint sauce for the roast lamb dinner, so I’ve crushed up a packet of polos with some grass. — Keri Warbis (@KeriWarbis) October 18, 2020

15.

16.

magician: i'm sorry for sawing your donkey in two me: i don't accept your half ass apology — Maybe Pile (@MaybePileJokes) October 12, 2020

17.

No lie, this morning's lie-in was killed at 8.30 by a shrieking spouse. 'HOW DO I UNSUBSCRIBE FROM THIS FUCKING THING?? THE FREE TRIAL ENDS TODAY!!' The app is called Calm. — Nick McGivney (@nmcgivney) October 17, 2020

18.

she really is one of the greatest performers of all time pic.twitter.com/bFh2PBkvhm — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) October 16, 2020

19.

me, bleeding out from every limb: hey! just wondering if you could call an ambulance? no worries if not!!! x x — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) October 18, 2020

20.

The brain is the most outstanding organ in your body that works 24/7 right up until the moment the barista gives you your coffee and says ‘enjoy’ and you reply ‘you too’ — Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) October 20, 2020

21.

Being a parent means sometimes asking tough questions like "Who the hell made toothpaste eyebrows on the dog?" — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 19, 2020

22.

It's simple – Masterchef is for salt, Bake-Off is for sugar. Never cross the streams. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 20, 2020

23.

Only just noticed Dwayne Johnson’s cameo in Parasite pic.twitter.com/mksXvVGkuB — Parker (@panoparker) October 21, 2020

24.

boss: design a flag that represents surrender me: on it [hours later] boss: what do u have me: *shows blank canvas* i gave up boss: amazing work — wow, spooky shark (@bigsharkguy) October 21, 2020

25.

Twitter: Headlines don't tell the whole story. Me: pic.twitter.com/QaWyqtqUjB — Differently Dave (@GoldenVision90) October 21, 2020

