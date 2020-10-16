Your weekly coronavirus-free funny tweet zone – our 25 favourites

If you live in Tier 2 or 3, this week has probably felt even longer than usual, which is why you deserve to give yourself a five-minute break and time to enjoy this coronavirus-free collection of funny tweets.

1.

Karen was talking about a place earlier, she said "It used to be a beef restaurant". We knew it didn’t sound right but couldn’t think of the right name until she suddenly said "Steakhouse!" but from now on they will always be beef restaurants. — Fenton! Fenton! FENTON! Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) October 10, 2020

2.

Just for one week they should replace 'The Andrew Marr Show' with 'The Johnny Marr Show'. I bet that would cheer us up. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 11, 2020

3.

My husband and I are so married that even our GPS apps argue about directions. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 10, 2020

4.

Has anyone in the history of texting ever actually meant to write ‘ducking’? — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) October 11, 2020

5.

Can't believe rich people can afford panic rooms and I just have to panic in normal rooms like an idiot. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 11, 2020

6.

Monopoly gave me unrealistic expectations of:

1) Finding free parking

2) Joining the property ladder

3) Bank errors being in my favour

4) Buying my way out of prison — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) October 11, 2020

7.

took my dressing gown off the shoulder and suddenly I’m the people’s princess x pic.twitter.com/Zcm7EdRZrQ — tomb (@th0m4sd4v1d) October 10, 2020

8.

People who think they’re too good to shop in Aldi need to relax. Go grab your bread & milk, a tyre, a baby monitor and a giant garden gnome and cheer up — Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) October 12, 2020

9.

Pretty sure we have more comfortable places to sit but ok pic.twitter.com/0cufQmceOe — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) October 12, 2020

10.

Sid from Ice Age pic.twitter.com/kr4OwKTF2G — Faces in Things (@FacesPics) October 13, 2020

11.

