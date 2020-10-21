Twisted Doodles illustrates beautifully how lockdown trends have evolved
The Irish artist who goes by the name Twisted Doodles has a real gift for making situations both clear and funny through her web cartoons.
You’ve almost certainly seen a lot of her pictures, perhaps including these.
Avoiding the news pic.twitter.com/Zx1YkNEy5X
— TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) October 3, 2020
Things I’ve noticed during lockdown pic.twitter.com/ZnBMZRgrce
— TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) June 6, 2020
She has now shared another observation on the side effects of the pandemic, with these perfect illustrations of how lockdown trends have changed between spring and autumn.
Lockdown trends pic.twitter.com/Oap4NTN0te
— TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) October 20, 2020
As a bonus, here are some Halloween costume suggestions.
Halloween costume ideas pic.twitter.com/V1efORIxed
— TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) October 4, 2020
Find out more from her website, here.
READ MORE
“12 stages of corona” charts a relatable and very funny path through lockdown
Source Twisted Doodles Image Twisted Doodles, Erik Mclean on Unsplash