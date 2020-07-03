“12 stages of corona” charts a relatable and very funny path through lockdown

Comedian Fahim Anwar has hilariously charted the stages of lockdown for us, and we recognise pretty much everything he’s included.

“I woke up and then I um …”

Very relatable – perhaps not licking the remote. Perhaps.

Here’s what other people had to say about it.

A TikTok user named nooooooooooodles had a question.

“Why did you publish video clips of me to the internet?”

You can also follow Fahim on Twitter here for more laughs.

READ MORE

“Why the Hell Did Lockdown Have to End?” is the most relatable song you’ll hear today

Source Fahim Anwar Image Fahim Anwar