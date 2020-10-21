This ‘porn movie’ plumber ignoring his customer’s advances is a very funny watch

A ‘porn movie’ with a difference – it’s not as NSFW as you think, honest – from @jackthepoolboy over on TikTok.

It’s been watched more than 4 million times because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Boom.

It was also getting lots of love over on Reddit after it was shared by unostriker and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

‘The way this is filmed/acted is really well done, the first 10 seconds or so I legitimately thought it was grabbed from an actual porn video.’ Antrix32 ‘They really do both look like pornstars for some reason. The buzzcut, the makeup, excellent.’ TheHapster ‘It’s the studio lights and over saturated colors. Plus everything looks like it’s made of cardboard.’ skeupp ‘I unfortunately do my own plumbing too.’ Mosesmanofsteel01

Source TikTok @jackthepoolboy H/T Reddit sted byu/unostriker