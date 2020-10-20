‘Friend works as restorer. Just found this under floorboards of old property he’s working on …’

An old looking business card, apparently belonging to a ‘Percy Long Prong’, has gone wildly viral because, well, have a read for yourself.

Friend works as restorer,’ said Richard Attenbruh over on Imgur. ‘Just found this under floorboards of old property he’s working on …’

There’s so much to enjoy there, from the ‘Two Times guaranteed’ to the ‘Green Shield stamps’.

And if it feels too good to be true – it’s surely too good to be true – then it’s definitely too good to check.

Someone just shared this on FB and everything about it has thrilled me. Percy Long Prong! Finger diddle! Spinsters delighted! pic.twitter.com/Qd6sgNyEv5 — 🍷Kelly Rose🍷 (@kellyrose) October 19, 2020

