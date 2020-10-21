These rival politicians went viral with this joint ad because they’re actually nice to each other

The level of political discourse these days isn’t what it was. In fact, it hasn’t been what it was for a long time, but it’s fair to say Donald Trump and his ilk (Boris Johnson) have accelerated its decline.

Which is what made this advert, featuring two rival politicians bidding to be elected to Congress next month – so surprising. And why it went so wildly viral.

One of these men is Republican Spencer Cox and the other is Democratic candidate Chris Peterson.

Brilliantly done.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Not everyone was so wholly positive about it.

Source @SpencerJCox