These rival politicians went viral with this joint ad because they’re actually nice to each other

The level of political discourse these days isn’t what it was. In fact, it hasn’t been what it was for a long time, but it’s fair to say Donald Trump and his ilk (Boris Johnson) have accelerated its decline.

Which is what made this advert, featuring two rival politicians bidding to be elected to Congress next month – so surprising. And why it went so wildly viral.

One of these men is Republican Spencer Cox and the other is Democratic candidate Chris Peterson.

I’m not sure this has ever been done before…but as our national political dialogue continues to decline, my opponent @PetersonUtah and I decided to try something different. We can disagree without hating each other. Let’s make Utah an example to the nation. #StandUnited #utpol pic.twitter.com/Tkr2sDCYTB — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) October 20, 2020

Brilliantly done.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Well this is quite something pic.twitter.com/S46emJEBeS — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) October 20, 2020

This is far and away the best political ad of the cycle — Mike Melillo (@Headquarters222) October 20, 2020

I couldn’t love this more! This is an example of how it should be. — Amber Salyers (@AmberSalyers8) October 20, 2020

I literally can't believe this is real. That's how bad this has gotten. https://t.co/Kb7a4yAEJs — Aaron E. Carroll (@aaronecarroll) October 20, 2020

I love it. Civility is a concept that has been buried under politics. This ad reminds us that we can be civil while still disagreeing with one another. Thank you both! — Emerson (@ecarnavale) October 20, 2020

Civility in US politics: it still exists https://t.co/JIaSJ6QF3r — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 20, 2020

“I’m an Apple” “I’m a PC” — sam t. (@redturn1) October 20, 2020

People in Utah are just different….and nicer pic.twitter.com/J1KLeBPiHH — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 20, 2020

Not everyone was so wholly positive about it.

Wow. Two rich 50 year old white dudes who live in the same 90% white state and are in the same religious cult can be friends with each other despite having different opinions on what the income tax rate should be https://t.co/IKpHLhlVT0 — Future American Refugee (@futureusrefugee) October 20, 2020

