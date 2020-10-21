This Tube ‘information board’ nails what people think about Manchester and Boris Johnson right now

Everyone’s talking about Manchester mayor Andy Burnham today after the city was forced into Tier 3 with only a £22m support package – far short of the £90m Burnham asked for and a fraction of the government’s original offer.

You can read exactly what people made of that here, but this London Underground ‘service information board’ sums up many people’s feelings today.

The text in the top left suggests it might not be the genuine article but the sentiment is very real and it was going wildly viral on Twitter today.

And just in case you missed it, here’s Burnham in action in a clip that is also being widely shared.

Great answer. The question – I think from Nick Robinson – suggested haggling over £5m was ‘showboating’ over a ‘relatively small amount of money’. This is what Burnham said: pic.twitter.com/MIQkbyIy23 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 20, 2020

