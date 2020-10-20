This Labour MP’s savage shutdown of Dan Wootton went viral and it’s quite the watch

Dan Wootton invited Labour MP Chris Bryant onto his Talk Radio show to talk coronavirus and the Welsh fire break (Bryant represents the Rhondda constituency in South Wales).

And by the end of their exchange it’s fair to say he wishes he hadn’t. Because this happened.

Dan Wootton – Science has forever used herd immunity in order to deal with coronavirus Chris Bryant – You’re a nutcase…. you’re a complete & utter nutcase & you’re dangerous as well. pic.twitter.com/6uFg7FvtVh — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 19, 2020

The pair continued their feud on Twitter.

I had no idea this man was such a dangerous conspiracy theorist. https://t.co/06VIT4OFWF — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 19, 2020

You’re the dangerous one. Not listening to the science https://t.co/ERMeygaHN7 https://t.co/e3UFqnZ5GY — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) October 19, 2020

I also don’t believe for an instant that you believe this. You’re just a contrarian earning a living out of adopting contrary positions. You probably persuade yourself this is your view but … https://t.co/a0V2pPzGjn — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 19, 2020

And just a few of the many, many things people had to say about it.

Remember when Dan Wootton was just that guy who *checks notes* rated women's breasts out of ten in The Sun pic.twitter.com/W8o5J4LIVQ — Michael Baggs (@MichaelBaggs) October 20, 2020

The Dan Wootton/Chris Bryant spat is quite a thing, isn't it? A reminder that the World Health Organisation's current stance on herd immunity for Covid-19 is that it is "scientifically problematic and unethical". I'll take their science over Wootton's.https://t.co/GyOLYlN5pE pic.twitter.com/27wCVfBA2a — Kerry Allen 凯丽 (@kerrya11en) October 19, 2020

Remember when Dan Wootton treated an actor’s HIV status like a game of Guess fucking Whohttps://t.co/Ck0RF1XZos pic.twitter.com/fUV5zANS5Q — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 20, 2020

The interaction between Chris Bryant and Dan Wootton is like a horrible microcosm of the conversation all rational people have had with rabid right-wing conspiracy theorists for the past five years He shouldn't have a platform to spread medical misinformation pic.twitter.com/bDep648hV4 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) October 20, 2020

Chris Bryant to Dan Wootton. "You're a nutcase. You're a complete and utter nutcase!" The hero I didn't know I needed! pic.twitter.com/x47RyTOoXB — Meg Monroe 👑 (@DuchessOnDuty) October 20, 2020

I very much enjoyed this. I'm unsure if the best bit was Dan Wootton's Alan Partridgesqe asking for him to be removed or where Chris Bryant just turns himself off. Great stuff. https://t.co/PPmE1H6E8q — Charlotte Levin (@tinycharlotte72) October 20, 2020

If you’re really in the mood for this sort of thing, you can watch a longer version of their chat here (it’s well worth it).

Dan Wootton and Labour MP Chris Bryant have a disagreement over the effectiveness of coronavirus lockdowns. What are your views?@danwootton | @RhonddaBryant Watch the show in full ► https://t.co/uIRYxKthau pic.twitter.com/fdu7PAkcXw — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) October 19, 2020

READ MORE

A Tory minister was asked the difference between ‘Australia deal’ and ‘no deal’ and you’ll be facepalming into next week

Source @talkRadio @Haggis_UK