A Tory minister was asked the difference between ‘Australia deal’ and ‘no deal’ and you’ll be facepalming into next week

Boris Johnson has been going on a lot about doing an ‘Australia style’ deal with the European Union post-Brexit.

And LBC presenter Nick Ferrari had a question for business secretary Alok Sharma which a lot of people have been wondering. What’s the difference between an ‘Australia deal’ and a ‘no deal’?

And his answer – eventually – went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma: the difference between an Australia-style deal with the EU and a No Deal Brexit is a “question of semantics”. pic.twitter.com/bLOlCxYttH — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) October 19, 2020

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after the clip went viral on Monday.

1.

Oh deary deary me https://t.co/oJPZJ9ppBG — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) October 19, 2020

2.

People get angry when I call Govt ministers ‘imbeciles’. After watching this clip, I would like to sincerely apologise for this comparison – to any imbeciles offended. https://t.co/nIRHnLrarI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 19, 2020

3.

This man is so dense that light bends around him pic.twitter.com/vld5l3WwXA — Mic Wright 🏳️‍🌈🌋🏴‍☠️ (@brokenbottleboy) October 19, 2020

4.

The future of this nation is resting on semantics. Alok Sharma says the difference between an Australia-style deal & a no-deal is a “question of semantics” pic.twitter.com/FHDeUoKINr — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 19, 2020

5.

Preview of the new season of The Thick Of It pic.twitter.com/YssnYC01z5 — Jono (@jonoread) October 19, 2020

6.

7.

This is exactly why cowardly Gov’t Ministers have shamelessly boycotted shows like @GMB for months now. Just imagine the Business Secretary trying to get away with this complete boll**** if interviewed by @piersmorgan https://t.co/e6KHIaPMX5 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) October 19, 2020

And here’s what Nick Ferrari’s fellow LBC presenter James O’Brien had to say about it a little later.

‘Australia-style deal means nothing.’ James O’Brien passionately reacts to Alok Sharma saying on LBC that the difference between a No Deal Brexit and an Australia style deal is just ‘semantics.’@mrJamesOB pic.twitter.com/BzhAbs8yES — LBC (@LBC) October 19, 2020

