A Tory minister was asked the difference between ‘Australia deal’ and ‘no deal’ and you’ll be facepalming into next week

Boris Johnson has been going on a lot about doing an ‘Australia style’ deal with the European Union post-Brexit.

And LBC presenter Nick Ferrari had a question for business secretary Alok Sharma which a lot of people have been wondering. What’s the difference between an ‘Australia deal’ and a ‘no deal’?

And his answer – eventually – went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after the clip went viral on Monday.

And here’s what Nick Ferrari’s fellow LBC presenter James O’Brien had to say about it a little later.

Source @LBC @theousherwood