There was lots of love for this ‘smallest handrail you’ve ever seen’

We’ve seen a few handrails in our time – try not to touch them anymore, obviously – but we don’t think we’ve ever seen one as small as this.

It was shared on the subReddit ‘mildly interesting’ by dannyprovalone who said ‘The smallest handrail you’ve ever seen’ and, well, here it is.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘It’s not the size but how you use it…’ DrFaz

‘In this case I’d use it by smacking my hip on it three times a day.’ deliciousprisms

‘It’s a good idea. Old folk and mobility impaired people often find even a single step difficult. Giving them something to hang on to is a good idea.’ iball1984

‘I actually find this very cool!! There is clearly an awkward step there with many a stumble or trip but instead of putting signs everywhere they put a hand rail as a clear sign!’ uthyrbendragon

‘I’ve seen elderly people struggle with a single step of just a few inches, so honestly this isn’t as pointless as it may seem.’ Excelius

‘and cutest one I might add.’ cestrell2

‘This is actually… mildly interesting. Congratulations.’ stabtheeggs

Source Reddit u/dannyprovalone