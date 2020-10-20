BBC Sport’s shutdown of a guy fed up with women’s football totally hit the back of the net

People enjoyed BBC Sport’s shutdown of a guy who asked if they could possibly give women’s football a feed all of their own because he has no interest in it.

Here’s the original BBC Sport tweet about Arsenal’s prolific Dutch striker, Vivianne Miedema.

This guy wasn’t happy, though.

And BBC Sport’s response.

BBC Sport shoots … BBC Sport scores!

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

I’ve never been more proud of anyone in my life. Well done BBC Sport. Treat yourself to a non specific brand of sweet — Northern GOONER 🔔 🔔 (@Shakytucker) October 18, 2020

This might be the best thing the BBC Sport account has ever tweeted. And it won’t be topped. pic.twitter.com/U4rICQZFz1 — Nav_is_tweeting (@tweetingnav) October 18, 2020

That has to be a red card, murder isn’t allowed in football — TheTechiePilot (@TheTechiePilot) October 18, 2020

You know, BBC Sport, you may have just saved 2020 — Robert – Lord Commander Of The Pacers (@PacerCommander) October 19, 2020

No VAR needed on this call — Visa Diva (@mjswenson71) October 18, 2020

Any chance BBC can create a separate burn thread so I can follow it? — Wes Burdine (@MnNiceFC) October 19, 2020

And just in case anyone still needed help …

For sports fans who just don’t get it. Try this exercise: refer to men’s sports as men’s sports and women’s sports as sports… https://t.co/roO5Giw10L pic.twitter.com/LegbFtGqwA — Hilary Knight (@HilaryKnight) October 19, 2020

Source @BBCSport H/T Reddit u/Silverdarlin1