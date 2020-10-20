BBC Sport’s shutdown of a guy fed up with women’s football totally hit the back of the net

People enjoyed BBC Sport’s shutdown of a guy who asked if they could possibly give women’s football a feed all of their own because he has no interest in it.

Here’s the original BBC Sport tweet about Arsenal’s prolific Dutch striker, Vivianne Miedema.

This guy wasn’t happy, though.

And BBC Sport’s response.

BBC Sport shoots … BBC Sport scores!

And here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

And just in case anyone still needed help …

READ MORE

This Labour MP’s savage shutdown of Dan Wootton went viral and it’s quite the watch

Source @BBCSport H/T Reddit u/Silverdarlin1