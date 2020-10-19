Composer Nick Harvey took Trump’s YMCA dance to a whole other (NSFW) level

If you haven’t seen Donald Trump dancing to YMCA, well, frankly – lucky you! But we’re about to spoil your blissful ignorance.

Me growing up at family parties trying to hold the gay in pic.twitter.com/NI2DfMFxYZ — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) October 13, 2020

Some people had a little fun with the backing music – and we got to see a few more angles. O, the unbridled joy!

via Gfycat

On the bright side, this should finally put an end to the whole "Master Race" thing. pic.twitter.com/QoRrStlsAo — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) October 17, 2020

I added Fleetwood Mac to Trump's dancing at his rally just now. Sound up. pic.twitter.com/8Xi0ltVGBF — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 14, 2020

Donald Trump dancing to the Thomas the Tank Engine theme tune.

[sound up] pic.twitter.com/MRPinO0CmT — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 18, 2020

With apologies to your ears. Especially if you're a parent. pic.twitter.com/n68X0iL19x — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) October 17, 2020

Best-selling author, James Felton, had a question.

Is this a symptom pic.twitter.com/TckTxLqbme — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 17, 2020

However, composer and funny tweeter Nick Harvey put his considerable skills to excellent use with this very funny and absolutely NSFW soundtrack.

I’ve fixed the music on this. Sound up. pic.twitter.com/wh5aXQGN9O — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) October 18, 2020

As @lilithepunk remarked …

Not for the faint hearted, but very worth it! https://t.co/Otnn24y8Pk — 🕸️🎃 L Frankenstein 🕷️🇪🇺🦇🌕 (@lilithepunk) October 18, 2020

