Composer Nick Harvey took Trump’s YMCA dance to a whole other (NSFW) level

If you haven’t seen Donald Trump dancing to YMCA, well, frankly – lucky you! But we’re about to spoil your blissful ignorance.

Some people had a little fun with the backing music – and we got to see a few more angles. O, the unbridled joy!

via Gfycat

Best-selling author, James Felton, had a question.

However, composer and funny tweeter Nick Harvey put his considerable skills to excellent use with this very funny and absolutely NSFW soundtrack.

As @lilithepunk remarked …

Source @KevinlyFather Image Screengrab