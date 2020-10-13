Rylan Clark-Neal had the best response to Donald Trump dancing to YMCA

Whoever had ‘Donald Trump dancing to the Village People’ on their 2020 Bingo card, don’t forget to cross it off today.

This clip of the president at a Florida campaign rally dancing to YMCA went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

And Donald Trump fans loved it, they really loved it.

So glad he is having fun.

He deserves happiness. — Tina (@Tina06763394) October 13, 2020

Regeneron put a battery pack in POTUS 🔥 https://t.co/LDrzwuyZuV — Patriot J 🔥 (@sirhottest) October 13, 2020

He's adorable. I've never said that about a grown man before. Lol — Shane Smedley (@ShaneSmedley) October 13, 2020

There were lots of people, however, who wondered if it wasn’t entirely appropriate. Like @RexChapman, for instance.

215,000 dead Americans and he’s out there doing this… pic.twitter.com/uYUddJcvNN — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 13, 2020

But the best response surely went to Rylan Clark-Neal, the Radio 2 and Supermarket Sweep presenter and former X Factor contestant.

Me growing up at family parties trying to hold the gay in pic.twitter.com/NI2DfMFxYZ — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) October 13, 2020

READ MORE

The only 5 responses you need to Donald Trump offering to kiss the crowd at his rally

Source @Rylan