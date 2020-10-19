The Pope said we should end poverty and people have been biblesplaining why he’s wrong

Now we are not particularly religious but on the face of it, the Pope suggesting that we should all work together to help end poverty is not especially controversial.

And yet how wrong we were, if this exchange highlighted by @mandyekeroth is anything to go by.

The Pope: let us work together to end poverty and relieve the needless suffering of our fellow man Abby: nah FUCK that pic.twitter.com/LPSxgdeHx7 — Darth Mando (@mandyekeroth) October 19, 2020

And here’s that exchange in full.

And she wasn’t alone, it turns out.

People in the replies there seriously arguing for poverty — Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) October 19, 2020

Some of them were thanking her for having the courage to stand up to the pope and speak out on this incredibly important issue of not helping poor people — Darth Mando (@mandyekeroth) October 19, 2020

It’s scripturally asinine, too. They leave out the 2nd half of the sentence, “but you will not always have me.” It wasn’t a commandment to preserve poverty for all time, it was urging a sense of proportion, and saying that it’s not necessary to become ascetic to help the poor. — Susieus Maximus (@SusieusMaximus) October 19, 2020

The amount of ignorance and entitlement to believe that we HAVE to have poor people is almost too much for a head to contain. — “” (@Mocha_Jesus) October 19, 2020

I envy Abby’s level of confidence — San of the Red Death (@san_dead) October 19, 2020

I envy her commitment to the grift — poguemahon (@poguemahon) October 19, 2020

Who is their right mind would argue that helping the poor is not biblical? — Madero (@ShinMadero) October 19, 2020

Depends on what Bible you’re reading.

The actual one, or the one the American right wing concocted in their heads. — AntiFa butcher (@R_Speek) October 19, 2020

That passage is really abused. Jesus is talking to specific people about how they’ll be able to help the poor their whole lives, he’s not prescribing endless poverty — Mouse (@Josephreadingtw) October 19, 2020

But see you have to read the passage where Jesus talks about wanting a lower minimum wage and healthcare only for those who have jobs — Christoph (@Halalcoholism) October 19, 2020

yeah this all sounds about right pic.twitter.com/lJlErYmRqt — Darth Mando (@mandyekeroth) October 19, 2020

