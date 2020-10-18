People have made a meme of the Pope again – our 19 favourite takes

Pope Francis has often unintentionally provided Twitter with material.

There was the time the wind got the better of him.

Just how popey was the pope today? pic.twitter.com/hf9lvDL7GL — Sean Leahy (@thepunningman) September 28, 2015

Did you know that, when threatened, the Pope can spray venom at enemies up to 20 feet away…? pic.twitter.com/rU5482sJgb — Mothra P.I. (@Hardywolf359) August 23, 2017

Don’t forget his rap career.

"God had a mixtape he named it the Bible, Jesus had a rap crew called it the disciples" #PopeBars pic.twitter.com/s9bu5PfHci — Smoke (@relentless_66) November 30, 2015

Or the time he met Trump.

Trump: Why do you keep saying "the power of Christ compels you" and hitting me with water? Pope: Testing a theory. pic.twitter.com/V0jnONuFsP — Crutnacker (@Crutnacker) May 24, 2017

Currently, however, Twitter is obsessed with making memes out of a photo of the Pontiff holding up the communion wafer during mass – which we can’t share because the rights are protected.

It doesn’t matter, though, because …behold the wonders of creative Twitter.

