‘Do I detect a theme for road names in the new estate at Northumbria Police Headquarters?’
Over on Twitter @gary_gasman had a question about the road names chosen for the old Northumbria police headquarters and it won’t take you long to see what he’s getting at.
Do I detect a theme for road names in the new estate at Northumbria Police Headquarters?@Beathhigh pic.twitter.com/AZroyjnN5i
— Gary Enever (@gary_gasman) October 18, 2020
And it went viral, catching the attention of of Ian Rankin, among many others.
I’m promised this isn’t photoshopped… https://t.co/j7EEcQxxhR
— Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) October 18, 2020
Totally genuine, snapped this morning on the dog walk. My friends live on Barnaby Way, hope they are careful at midsummer…
— Gary Enever (@gary_gasman) October 18, 2020
But despite all those big names, it will never beat this …
Nothing and nobody will ever beat the road name for the South Yorks police HQ… pic.twitter.com/uhKsN16pwo
— Jack Harrison (@jackharrison) October 18, 2020
READ MORE
Seth MacFarlane doing Kermit the Frog doing Liam Neeson’s Taken line has gone viral all over again
Source Twitter @gary_gasman