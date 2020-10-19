‘Do I detect a theme for road names in the new estate at Northumbria Police Headquarters?’

Over on Twitter @gary_gasman had a question about the road names chosen for the old Northumbria police headquarters and it won’t take you long to see what he’s getting at.

And it went viral, catching the attention of of Ian Rankin, among many others.

But despite all those big names, it will never beat this …

READ MORE

Seth MacFarlane doing Kermit the Frog doing Liam Neeson’s Taken line has gone viral all over again

Source Twitter @gary_gasman