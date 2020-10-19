Over on Twitter @gary_gasman had a question about the road names chosen for the old Northumbria police headquarters and it won’t take you long to see what he’s getting at.

Do I detect a theme for road names in the new estate at Northumbria Police Headquarters?@Beathhigh pic.twitter.com/AZroyjnN5i — Gary Enever (@gary_gasman) October 18, 2020

And it went viral, catching the attention of of Ian Rankin, among many others.

Totally genuine, snapped this morning on the dog walk. My friends live on Barnaby Way, hope they are careful at midsummer… — Gary Enever (@gary_gasman) October 18, 2020

But despite all those big names, it will never beat this …

Nothing and nobody will ever beat the road name for the South Yorks police HQ… pic.twitter.com/uhKsN16pwo — Jack Harrison (@jackharrison) October 18, 2020

Source Twitter @gary_gasman