Rosanne Barr called Trump “the first woman President of the United States” – 9 utterly bewildered responses

Die-hard Trump fan Roseanne Barr lost her TV show in 2018 after making racist comments, and we haven’t heard much from her since.

After watching this new video, we kind of wish we still hadn’t.

Wait …what? He’s the what?

We weren’t the only ones baffled by her bizarre pronouncement.

Someone named @13wildhare thought they’d cracked the code.

But this seems more likely.

