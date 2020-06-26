Rosanne Barr called Trump “the first woman President of the United States” – 9 utterly bewildered responses

Die-hard Trump fan Roseanne Barr lost her TV show in 2018 after making racist comments, and we haven’t heard much from her since.

After watching this new video, we kind of wish we still hadn’t.

Wait …what? He’s the what?

We weren’t the only ones baffled by her bizarre pronouncement.

1.

you could spend 1,000 years guessing how this video ends and you’d still never come close to getting it right https://t.co/ikui711sSd — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) June 25, 2020

2.

I would like to spend the rest of 2020 on whatever Rosanne is on… pic.twitter.com/0aYRtt8AUU — Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) June 25, 2020

3.

Great pairing for Cards Against Humanity — Angie 🌋⚒🦕 (@hugtherocks) June 25, 2020

4.

5.

Is she complimenting him or insulting him?!? pic.twitter.com/fnmQilDvol — Anne – wear a damn mask 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈👩‍🔬🧬🩸 (@in_my_opinion76) June 25, 2020

6.

No one could hit this curveball — philz (@RyanPhillippe) June 25, 2020

7.

You were right. This is some monkeys-typing-Hamlet-level shit. https://t.co/qTAN2Bisxn — Rich Sommer (@richsommer) June 25, 2020

8.

I actually tried to guess it. I did not guess it. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 25, 2020

9.

Is there a German word for "The Frustration One Feels When There Is Nothing Left To Cancel." https://t.co/Os8scQG7vk — Bryan Suits KFI AM640 (@darksecretplace) June 25, 2020

Someone named @13wildhare thought they’d cracked the code.

it’s the vulva neck, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/AIpiJRQQdU — glasses braces dorko (@13wildhare) June 25, 2020

But this seems more likely.

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan — Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) June 25, 2020

