This CBeebies presenter talked about being mixed race and it’s a brilliant, important message

We don’t watch as much CBeebies as we used to and possibly you don’t either, so you’ll have missed presenter Ben Cajee, who had a message for viewers about being mixed race and the importance of being kind.

And it went viral because it’s brilliant and important and so well done.

I don’t really have the words for this one – so I’m just going to leave it here. With love, always. @CBeebiesHQ pic.twitter.com/fp0YP7rwqR — Ben Cajee (@ben_cajee) October 19, 2020

You might remember it was also Ben who had this message about racism a while back.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Whenever I see brilliant TV like this it always makes any and all criticism of the BBC evaporate. The BBC really IS as vital a national treasure as the NHS. — P Λ U L F Λ R R E R (@paulmfarrer) October 19, 2020

Thank you Ben, such an important message. It’s so important children hear these messages of love, tolerance, etc than some of the vile words being spewed elsewhere. Well done guys xx — Amy Keen (@amymkeen) October 19, 2020

If you don’t have little kids you probably don’t see the good work that @CBeebiesHQ consistently do but honestly, go take a look. @ben_cajee 👏🏿 https://t.co/U79CQ2buO4 — De'Graft Mensah (@DGMensah) October 19, 2020

Thank you Ben! You are adored by our little lad here and said you are welcome for tea anytime — Luke McGowan (@lukemcg_uk) October 19, 2020

