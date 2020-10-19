This CBeebies presenter talked about being mixed race and it’s a brilliant, important message

We don’t watch as much CBeebies as we used to and possibly you don’t either, so you’ll have missed presenter Ben Cajee, who had a message for viewers about being mixed race and the importance of being kind.

And it went viral because it’s brilliant and important and so well done.

You might remember it was also Ben who had this message about racism a while back.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

