This CBeebies presenter talked about being mixed race and it’s a brilliant, important message
We don’t watch as much CBeebies as we used to and possibly you don’t either, so you’ll have missed presenter Ben Cajee, who had a message for viewers about being mixed race and the importance of being kind.
And it went viral because it’s brilliant and important and so well done.
I don’t really have the words for this one – so I’m just going to leave it here. With love, always. @CBeebiesHQ pic.twitter.com/fp0YP7rwqR
— Ben Cajee (@ben_cajee) October 19, 2020
You might remember it was also Ben who had this message about racism a while back.
A message from our house to yours. 🖤@ben_cajee pic.twitter.com/KEiCvYHFkl
— CBeebies Grown-Ups 🎉 (@CBeebiesHQ) June 12, 2020
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.
Whenever I see brilliant TV like this it always makes any and all criticism of the BBC evaporate. The BBC really IS as vital a national treasure as the NHS.
— P Λ U L F Λ R R E R (@paulmfarrer) October 19, 2020
Thank you Ben, such an important message. It’s so important children hear these messages of love, tolerance, etc than some of the vile words being spewed elsewhere. Well done guys xx
— Amy Keen (@amymkeen) October 19, 2020
If you don’t have little kids you probably don’t see the good work that @CBeebiesHQ consistently do but honestly, go take a look. @ben_cajee 👏🏿 https://t.co/U79CQ2buO4
— De'Graft Mensah (@DGMensah) October 19, 2020
Thank you Ben! You are adored by our little lad here and said you are welcome for tea anytime
— Luke McGowan (@lukemcg_uk) October 19, 2020
Go Ben. https://t.co/8gfZHTP1sm
— David Quantick (@quantick) October 19, 2020
READ MORE
This interviewer demonstrating how to cut through political BS is a thing of beauty
Source Twitter @ben_cajee