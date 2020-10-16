Steve Martin has got his Halloween costume ready – and we can’t see anyone beating it

Although social distancing is going to put the mockers on any Halloween party plans you might have had, people are still into the idea of dressing up – presumably so they can look the part for the spooky Zoom quiz.

We’ve been wondering what costumes could possibly be good enough for a year that’s already terrifying, and so far, we’ve some up with these:

Sexy Matt Hancock An empty hand sanitiser dispenser – that you’ve just pressed A lift companion with a dry cough A packed Wetherspoons A Trump landslide

However, comedian, actor, musician and absolute genius, Steve Martin, has come up with a costume that’s practical, funny, and absolutely nails 2020.

My Halloween costume arrived! pic.twitter.com/psobRQ4eqO — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) October 14, 2020

In case you’ve been asleep or too busy tending to your sourdough starter – this is what he’s replicating.

Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020

Here are a few of the many reactions to Steve’s ingenious “costume”.

It's so worth clicking on this photo 😂 😂 https://t.co/havCBuNpwV — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) October 14, 2020

And because somebody had to say it.

A wild and crazy fly. https://t.co/tF772s9Y9m — Strictly Vanguard ☭ (@christoq) October 15, 2020

