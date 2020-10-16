Steve Martin has got his Halloween costume ready – and we can’t see anyone beating it
Although social distancing is going to put the mockers on any Halloween party plans you might have had, people are still into the idea of dressing up – presumably so they can look the part for the spooky Zoom quiz.
We’ve been wondering what costumes could possibly be good enough for a year that’s already terrifying, and so far, we’ve some up with these:
Sexy Matt Hancock
An empty hand sanitiser dispenser – that you’ve just pressed
A lift companion with a dry cough
A packed Wetherspoons
A Trump landslide
However, comedian, actor, musician and absolute genius, Steve Martin, has come up with a costume that’s practical, funny, and absolutely nails 2020.
My Halloween costume arrived! pic.twitter.com/psobRQ4eqO
— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) October 14, 2020
In case you’ve been asleep or too busy tending to your sourdough starter – this is what he’s replicating.
Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020
Here are a few of the many reactions to Steve’s ingenious “costume”.
It's so worth clicking on this photo 😂 😂 https://t.co/havCBuNpwV
— Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) October 14, 2020
OMG. Almost peed myself😂😂😂 https://t.co/NypBOl7gd3
— Di, LeftCoastUSA🍑🌊#FreeRealityWinner (@DiJohnson15) October 15, 2020
Genius-level comic. https://t.co/N8bkube6Dc
— The Greek Analyst (@GreekAnalyst) October 15, 2020
And because somebody had to say it.
A wild and crazy fly. https://t.co/tF772s9Y9m
— Strictly Vanguard ☭ (@christoq) October 15, 2020
READ MORE
There’s a real buzz about the fly that landed on Mike Pence during the debate – the only 5 reactions you need
Source Steve Martin Image Steve Martin, Daniel Lincoln on Unsplash