There’s a real buzz about the fly that landed on Mike Pence during the debate – the only 5 reactions you need

After all the drama of Donald Trump‘s illness and apparent string of superspreader events, the Vice-presidential debate between current VP Mike Pence and his rival in the upcoming election, Kamala Harris, took something of a back seat.

As you’d expect, each side is claiming their candidate was the clear winner, but one thing everyone can agree on is that a fly temporarily stole the show.

Here’s what happened.

Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020

Two minutes! If it weren’t for social distancing, that would have been the perfect opportunity for Kamala Harris to smack Pence across the head. Now that would have got people’s attention.

I’m sorry, but no normal person would allow a fly to crawl over his head for two minutes without swatting it away. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 8, 2020

There’s already at least one Twitter account dedicated to the fly.

me showing up to the debate pic.twitter.com/DVf2ldXt2u — Mike Pence's Fly ️‍ (@MikePenceFly___) October 8, 2020

the way i just sat there — Mike Pence's Fly ️‍ (@MikePenceFly___) October 8, 2020

Twitter reacted more effectively than the VP.

1.

He consistently went over his allotted time, ignored questions he didn't like while asking questions of his own, condescendingly "Pencesplained" so a woman could understand, tried to defend the indefensible & still, a fly got all the headlines! https://t.co/GyDb5TLSwx — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 8, 2020

2.

i think the real star of tonight’s debate was the fly that mike pence hid in his hair to control him like ratatouille ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q2MKXLaLY3 — Danny Phantom (@dannygonzalez) October 8, 2020

3.

That fly was just vibin up there pic.twitter.com/XfvexBZEbL — adam.the.creator (@AdamPadilla) October 8, 2020

4.

5.

"Hero? No. Honestly I was just doing what any fly would do, looking for a nice piece of decomposing shit to drop some larvae in, you know, to protect the next generation. I didn't know it was the Vice President until my friends started texting" pic.twitter.com/M3qtMtEZvQ — Shawn in Az (@ShawnInArizona) October 8, 2020

With impressive speed, the official Biden campaign fundraising site got this up.

Lest we forget, it wasn’t the first time a fly had tried to break into politics.

Obama swats a fly to demonstrate his situational awareness pic.twitter.com/4t78xQKRBT — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 8, 2020

One final message from the fly.

gay rights! — Mike Pence's Fly ️‍ (@MikePenceFly___) October 8, 2020

