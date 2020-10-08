There’s a real buzz about the fly that landed on Mike Pence during the debate – the only 5 reactions you need

After all the drama of Donald Trump‘s illness and apparent string of superspreader events, the Vice-presidential debate between current VP Mike Pence and his rival in the upcoming election, Kamala Harris, took something of a back seat.

As you’d expect, each side is claiming their candidate was the clear winner, but one thing everyone can agree on is that a fly temporarily stole the show.

Here’s what happened.

Two minutes! If it weren’t for social distancing, that would have been the perfect opportunity for Kamala Harris to smack Pence across the head. Now that would have got people’s attention.

There’s already at least one Twitter account dedicated to the fly.

Twitter reacted more effectively than the VP.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

With impressive speed, the official Biden campaign fundraising site got this up.

Lest we forget, it wasn’t the first time a fly had tried to break into politics.

One final message from the fly.

READ MORE

Team Trump made several pre-debate excuses for a Biden win and people joined in – 11 funny favourites
Source @bubbaprog Image Screengrab