If you only watch one funny dog video this week, make it this one …

Snitches get stitches pic.twitter.com/xcgbUE4HdM — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) October 15, 2020

Except someone thought they spotted the real culprit …

Look at the brown dog in the corner .. whole time he did that shit 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GGEpe896CT — LAKESHOW💜💛 (@callmeblasion) October 16, 2020

READ MORE

The joy of this dog after it has its prosthetic legs fitted is the content we needed right now

Source Twitter @FirenzeMike