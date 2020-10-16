Kent’s Leavers don’t want Remainers to say “I told you so” as it becomes the Farage Garage

Kent is set to be fenced off and littered with lorry parks, as the UK prepares for the effect of an enormous increase in red tape once the country no longer shares regulations with the EU.

The latest news on the progress was shared on the front page of a Kent newspaper, with one councillor in the Leave-voting county saying:

“This is not an opportunity for the Remainers to have a go.“

🗣 'This is not an opportunity for the Remainers to have a go at Brexit' 🚛 Have your say on the #Ashford post-Brexit lorry park… four months after work began https://t.co/JSK1toJy8a pic.twitter.com/D3mO3qaDR8 — Kentish Express (@KentishExpress) October 15, 2020

Well …tough.

Yet more Project Fear. This will never happen. https://t.co/wgMJEdUYHe — Tom Peck (@tompeck) October 15, 2020

Oh no, this is terrible. Kent voted 59% for #Brexit so they definitely aren't a bunch of thick twats who are getting exactly what they deserve. https://t.co/abos7nl9IZ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 15, 2020

Big shout out to Kent Brexiteers who have managed to turn the Garden of England to the world's biggest lorry /portaloo depot. — Katy (@KatyJayne101) October 15, 2020

Look, Kent voted overwhelmingly to leave and be turned into a lorry park. Seems a bit odd to now claim that’s not what you wanted when you’ve gotten exactly what you wanted. Anyway, congratulations on your new #FarageGarage. pic.twitter.com/d0lUkIhJTI — Malleus Maleficarum (@evilklown17) October 15, 2020

I think whatever the person quoted in the Kentish Express thinks, I'd say the pictures tell their own story. https://t.co/pSyRhMHXMH — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 15, 2020

Wow – That's a huge world beating Lorry Park. Look what the Kent brexiters have won for their fellow citizens – They've taken control of their border from Calais and think of all the car park attendant & customs clerks jobs they've created. #BrexitReality https://t.co/REyuewI4NN — terry christian (@terrychristian) October 15, 2020

“councillor warns this is not a chance for Remainers to have a go” Oh it so bloody is https://t.co/I5EQnMD7Vs — Chris Kendall (@ottocrat) October 15, 2020

Comedian Hal Cruttenden was sensitive to the request – sort of.

We would never 'have a go about Brexit'. We Remainers lost and we will now shut up. Is it okay if we laugh though? Loudly and in Leavers faces of course. https://t.co/XsumKIdVu4 — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) October 15, 2020

Source Kentish Express Image Kentish Express