The only 5 reactions you need to Nigel Farage ranting about Kent’s Brexit border

Such will be the burden of red tape on lorry drivers, once the UK and EU are no longer operating on the same system, that Kent will be sectioned off, compete with some sort of border patrol, in order to prevent the vehicles from overwhelming the area.

This type of chaos in the South East was predicted before the EU referendum and dismissed as Project Fear, but that didn’t stop Mr. Brexit himself, Nigel Farage, from blaming the sh*tshow on the government.

Nigel Farage tells me on a Kent border: “Not only an internal border with Northern Ireland but now Kent too. Is this the worst government ever?” — Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) September 23, 2020

Man who shits his own pants and encourages everyone around him to shit theirs suddenly very upset about the overwhelming smell of shit. https://t.co/Ty0A5Rl1eN — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 23, 2020

You won, get over it. https://t.co/pK4mXoNV2W — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) September 23, 2020

Sounds like Nigel didn't know what he was voting for https://t.co/fJLYXvBJnY — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) September 23, 2020

Man spends 20 years demanding a pair of shit-filled mittens despite everyone telling him it’s a bad idea, and when he’s finally given a pair, starts complaining that his hands now smell all shitty. https://t.co/q85rLkFULD — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 23, 2020

Big "I never thought the leopards would eat MY face" energy here… plus, would he prefer it if the Government did nothing and Dover was gummed up with non-compliant lorries? https://t.co/9YFIVw4V4e — Dom Walsh (@DomWalsh13) September 23, 2020

Julia Blunck delivered the final blow.

well well well if it isn't the consequence of my own actions https://t.co/5UQ730eOjR — julia blunck (@juliablunck1) September 23, 2020

At least he’s got his blue passport.

