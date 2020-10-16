Our 10 favourite funny coronavirus posts of the day

It never ceases to amaze us that the funny people of the internet maintain a strong sense of humour in the face of *waves hand* all this – yet they do, and these posts are proof.

1.

I'm just saying everyone eating as much as possible for the next three weeks and then hibernating until March would fix it. CDC return my calls. — Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) October 15, 2020

2.

It’s going to go crazy on Facebook in a couple of months when they find out about Covid-19. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 15, 2020

3.

*clears throat* tier-ry ennui — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) October 15, 2020

4.

When your friend Manuel tries to give you a hug. pic.twitter.com/S7lODbOas0 — Jim Daly (@jimdalycomedy) October 13, 2020

5.

Which is the tier where I don't have to go to work but I'm allowed to share drugs with a stranger in a toilet cubicle, I want that one — Jelly Cronut (@jellycrone) October 15, 2020

6.

can't wait till you're allowed to not put hand sanitiser in soup again — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) October 15, 2020

7.

Pre Covid: Half marathon Current: Pulls a hammy while trimming my beard — Bart (@bartandsoul) October 13, 2020

8.

they r letting pubs stay open if they serve food because you just know if they didnt bring that loophole in, wetherspoons would just register all 875 locations as childcare providers — feral pumpkin (@freezydorito) October 15, 2020

9.

My next door neighbour got a job painting the social distancing markings, you can say what you like about Trevor but at least you know where you stand with him. — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) October 15, 2020

10.

no.10 planning to replace Serco’s disastrous Track and Trace system with a new improved one from Wetherspoons — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 15, 2020

There’s also this, from @dj_fattony_ on Instagram.

Clearer than an hour-long briefing from the government.

Image Henrique Félix on Unsplash