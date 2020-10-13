12 scathing takedowns of the new 3-tier coronavirus measures
From one minute past midnight on Wednesday, England will be subject to a three-tier system of coronavirus measures, intended to simplify the situation.
Good luck with that.
Exclusive first look at Boris Johnson's simple three-tier COVID-19 traffic light system. pic.twitter.com/PbTXemjgjv
— Adam Kay (@amateuradam) October 11, 2020
Boris Johnson outlined the new regulations during a Downing Street briefing on Monday evening, with support from Chris Whitty.
Boris Johnson looking never more like a guy who wishes he'd retrained as a ballerina when he had the chance.
— Tom Peck (@tompeck) October 12, 2020
Here’s the catch-up.
Tier 1 – “medium” – the same measures as now – Rule of Six … blah, blah, blah
Tier 2 – “high” – the same as tier 1 but with no support bubbles and no mixing indoors
Tier 3 – “very high” – no mixing of households at indoor or outdoor venues, closure of leisure centres, betting shops, casinos and – controversially – pubs that don’t serve substantial meals
Only Liverpool – with the surrounding areas – will fall under tier 3, despite having a lower rate of infection than other areas which will be under tier 2.
I wonder what it is the Tory government could have against the people of Liverpool. It’s a fucking head scratcher. https://t.co/a6T5cbW8GV
— Bethany Black Death (@BeffernieBlack) October 12, 2020
Here’s how people have been reacting to the changes.
1.
Given the current levels of infection, there will only be three tiers of lockdown:
1. high
2. fucking high
3. oh shit, we're fucked#covidbriefing #lockdown
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 12, 2020
2.
Government: Get fit to fight covid
Also government: You can only have a beer if you eat a pie
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 12, 2020
3.
So when it comes to lockdown you’ve got very high tier, high tier, medium tier and Brexiteer pic.twitter.com/fuLcihLk8H
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) October 12, 2020
4.
Chris Whitty unveils the new 10 tier Covid system
1 – Medium
2 – High
3 – Very High
4 – oh shit
5 – no, this can't be right
6 – We're doomed
7 – someone might survive
8 – someone might not
9 – Tory constituencies in lock down
10 – all dead pic.twitter.com/rmudZYqsw3
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) October 12, 2020
5.
It’s easier to handle your drink* if you have some food at the same time
*coronavirus
— Dr Xand van Tulleken 🏳️🌈 (@xandvt) October 12, 2020
6.
I knew all this would end in tiers.
— Dave Jones 🏴🏳️🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) October 12, 2020