12 scathing takedowns of the new 3-tier coronavirus measures

From one minute past midnight on Wednesday, England will be subject to a three-tier system of coronavirus measures, intended to simplify the situation.

Exclusive first look at Boris Johnson's simple three-tier COVID-19 traffic light system. pic.twitter.com/PbTXemjgjv — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) October 11, 2020

Boris Johnson outlined the new regulations during a Downing Street briefing on Monday evening, with support from Chris Whitty.

Boris Johnson looking never more like a guy who wishes he'd retrained as a ballerina when he had the chance. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) October 12, 2020

Tier 1 – “medium” – the same measures as now – Rule of Six … blah, blah, blah Tier 2 – “high” – the same as tier 1 but with no support bubbles and no mixing indoors Tier 3 – “very high” – no mixing of households at indoor or outdoor venues, closure of leisure centres, betting shops, casinos and – controversially – pubs that don’t serve substantial meals

Only Liverpool – with the surrounding areas – will fall under tier 3, despite having a lower rate of infection than other areas which will be under tier 2.

I wonder what it is the Tory government could have against the people of Liverpool. It’s a fucking head scratcher. https://t.co/a6T5cbW8GV — Bethany Black Death (@BeffernieBlack) October 12, 2020

Given the current levels of infection, there will only be three tiers of lockdown:

1. high

2. fucking high

3. oh shit, we're fucked#covidbriefing #lockdown — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 12, 2020

Government: Get fit to fight covid

Also government: You can only have a beer if you eat a pie — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 12, 2020

So when it comes to lockdown you’ve got very high tier, high tier, medium tier and Brexiteer pic.twitter.com/fuLcihLk8H — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) October 12, 2020

Chris Whitty unveils the new 10 tier Covid system

1 – Medium

2 – High

3 – Very High

4 – oh shit

5 – no, this can't be right

6 – We're doomed

7 – someone might survive

8 – someone might not

9 – Tory constituencies in lock down

10 – all dead pic.twitter.com/rmudZYqsw3 — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) October 12, 2020

It’s easier to handle your drink* if you have some food at the same time *coronavirus — Dr Xand van Tulleken 🏳️‍🌈 (@xandvt) October 12, 2020

