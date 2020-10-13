12 scathing takedowns of the new 3-tier coronavirus measures

From one minute past midnight on Wednesday, England will be subject to a three-tier system of coronavirus measures, intended to simplify the situation.

Good luck with that.

Boris Johnson outlined the new regulations during a Downing Street briefing on Monday evening, with support from Chris Whitty.

Here’s the catch-up.

Tier 1 – “medium” – the same measures as now – Rule of Six … blah, blah, blah

Tier 2 – “high” – the same as tier 1 but with no support bubbles and no mixing indoors

Tier 3 – “very high” – no mixing of households at indoor or outdoor venues, closure of leisure centres, betting shops, casinos and – controversially – pubs that don’t serve substantial meals

Only Liverpool – with the surrounding areas – will fall under tier 3, despite having a lower rate of infection than other areas which will be under tier 2.

Here’s how people have been reacting to the changes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2