Ivanka Trump got her sister’s Twitter name wrong – on her birthday

As sisters so often do these days, when her younger sibling, Tiffany, turned 27 on Tuesday, Ivanka Trump sent her a message via Twitter.

Some people commented on the choice of a picture in which little Tiffany was clearly unhappy, and the fact that the birthday wishes were sent via social media – though they may well have exchanged more private messages.

if a "friend" posts a photo like this on your birthday, you know she hates you https://t.co/gZ8KJDzmvt — antifapasto 🌹 (@ambercrollo) October 13, 2020

Ahhh this is EXACTLY how me and MY sister talk to each other! #awww #samesamesame https://t.co/DXXYeEBU4f — kim caramele (@kimcaramele) October 14, 2020

How about this. Instead of saying it on Twitter and tagging an unused account, you, I don’t know, call her and tell her? Or did you forget her phone number? — Fed Up (@fedupspeakout) October 13, 2020

But what wasn’t immediately obvious was that Ivanka tagged the wrong person. The real Tiffany Trump uses her middle initial in her Twitter name.

ok quick ivanka what's her middle name and you can't google it https://t.co/4JoKJWXyuU — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 14, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂 She doesn't even know her half sister's handle @TiffanyATrump here ya go 😄😄😈😈 one can tell all is not well. https://t.co/FtnZ7xOpnO pic.twitter.com/MzEMBB9ElR — BlueWorld 😎 I Paid $750 in Tax 💸 (@BlueR00n) October 13, 2020

When your big sister wishes you a HBD on Twitter but she's so fake and dislikes you so much that she can't even be bothered to get your correct Twitter handle 🤣🤣 #fakenews #fakewishes #totalfail #VoteHimOut2020 https://t.co/qxnN1qGMSp — Shelly (@ShellyOrtega) October 13, 2020

OMFG that's not even your sister's twitter 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/mMS5J9oFA0 — tête-à-tweets (@ShowUsYrTweets) October 14, 2020

However, Tiffany retweeted her big sister’s message, so she’s probably not in the bad books – as long as the present was decent.

The tweet got thousands of interactions and we’d have felt sorry for the real account holder, but if you name your twitter account after a Trump, you get what you asked for.

