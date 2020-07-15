Ivanka Trump posed with a tin of Goya beans and the takedowns were brutal

For reasons which will slowly become clear, Ivanka Trump has been on Twitter, posing with a picture of Goya beans with the brand’s slogan, ‘If it’s Goya, it has to be good’ in English and Spanish.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

She was presumably trying to help out after Goya’s chief executive made the mistake of praising Donald Trump, prompting a boycott Goya campaign.

But we’re not sure she’s helped. In fact, given the response on Twitter and elsewhere today, she might have been and gone and made it worse. A lot, lot worse

I'm so fucking sick of these people and their tireless, shameless dedication to every cheesy grievance. I hate that they're running the country, and embarrassed at how appropriate it is that they are at this moment in time. Sorry I forgot to do a joke! https://t.co/nmveZykus0 — David Roth (@david_j_roth) July 15, 2020

How to destroy a brand in minutes. https://t.co/09alqZtNPb — John Weaver (@jwgop) July 15, 2020

had it with anyone who EVER defends this woman or puts her as the "sane" one in this family. what a repulsive trolling of the people. also (in the SEA of illegal shit this family does) is this even ethically ok or legal?? https://t.co/M8GJajHlGS — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 15, 2020

IT IS ILLEGAL FOR A GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEE TO ENDORSE PRODUCTS OR BE IN ADS NO MATTER HOW TRANSPARENTLY DESPERATE OR SAD https://t.co/CI7sE2Q74T — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) July 15, 2020

Good morning! The President’s family are now selling cheap canned goods on the internet if you were wondering where 2020 was going to go next. https://t.co/AfghGFIHng — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) July 15, 2020

"Just because I love to keep their little children in cages doesn't mean I don't like their little beans." — @IvankaTrump https://t.co/f8Ki9Hexuz — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 15, 2020

But the best, the very best, was surely this.

https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1283232003765293057?s=20

Trans: “If it’s Trump, it has to be corrupt.”

