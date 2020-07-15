Ivanka Trump posed with a tin of Goya beans and the takedowns were brutal

For reasons which will slowly become clear, Ivanka Trump has been on Twitter, posing with a picture of Goya beans with the brand’s slogan, ‘If it’s Goya, it has to be good’ in English and Spanish.

She was presumably trying to help out after Goya’s chief executive made the mistake of praising Donald Trump, prompting a boycott Goya campaign.

But we’re not sure she’s helped. In fact, given the response on Twitter and elsewhere today, she might have been and gone and made it worse. A lot, lot worse

But the best, the very best, was surely this.

Trans: “If it’s Trump, it has to be corrupt.”

Source @IvankaTrump