Emily Maitlis’s legs disappeared on Newsnight and we can’t stop watching

Of all the reasons we might tune into BBC2’s Newsnight, ‘where have Emily Maitlis’s legs gone?’ wasn’t one of them. Until now.

Seriously, where have they gone?

And here’s what the presenter had to say later.

Makes perfect sense now.

READ MORE

Simply 9 times Emily Maitlis was our absolute queen

Source @davidschneider