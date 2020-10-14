Emily Maitlis’s legs disappeared on Newsnight and we can’t stop watching

Of all the reasons we might tune into BBC2’s Newsnight, ‘where have Emily Maitlis’s legs gone?’ wasn’t one of them. Until now.

As if 2020 wasn’t already bad enough, Emily Maitlis has been robbed of her legs. #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/Hza9TwYL6Z — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 13, 2020

Seriously, where have they gone?

They are on a government Excel spreadsheet somewhere. — Gary (@CampbellGazz) October 13, 2020

Those BBC cuts were more severe than I thought! — William Wardley (@williamwardley) October 13, 2020

And I thought it would be harder to get legless with the 10pm curfew. — Chris Holton (@bass_n_bass) October 13, 2020

She’s like Wordy 😁 — Bluesmachine100 (@Bluesmachine100) October 13, 2020

For those not in the know 😁 pic.twitter.com/iOJFGA1XsO — Bluesmachine100 (@Bluesmachine100) October 13, 2020

And here’s what the presenter had to say later.

I now work from home with my own hologram. Perfect for quarantine. https://t.co/pt40tb3Vgg — emily m (@maitlis) October 13, 2020

Makes perfect sense now.

