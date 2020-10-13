The only 5 responses you need to Donald Trump offering to kiss the crowd at his rally

After allegedly testing negative for coronavirus on two successive days, Donald Trump held his first proper rally since being ill.

He told the cheering crowds at Sanford, Florida, just how good he was feeling, and it has to be seen to be believed.

I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women…everybody…I’ll just give ya a big fat kiss.

Erm …

Ecstasy has apparently been added to the president's Covid pill regimen. https://t.co/wjdtrKYwle — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) October 13, 2020

Trump’s new medical team must be thrilled.

While doctors have questioned Trump's plans to exchange open-mouth Loyalty Kisses with supporters at his rallies later this week, with some even calling it irresponsible, the President's team believes it's important to "show strength" as the campaign enters its final month. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) October 5, 2020

These five reactions say what we were all thinking.

1.

What a complete moron…. https://t.co/Ptlo6zxIV7 — Peter van Onselen (@vanOnselenP) October 13, 2020

2.

3.

And then he’ll grab ‘em by the p*ssy … https://t.co/orYXVyVajN — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) October 13, 2020

4.

I would also encourage Trump to kiss all the Republicans in the House and Senate, as well as the Republican supreme court justices. https://t.co/KIB1CAieqW — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) October 13, 2020

5.

Never has a society fought so hard to stay stupid. https://t.co/hpKORAJRcN — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) October 13, 2020

Treat Williams had this message for the President.

You can also kiss my ass https://t.co/ZinodEkDw8 — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) October 13, 2020

