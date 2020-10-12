Eric Trump just said a vaccine cured his father of Covid-19 – 7 lethal putdowns

Eric Trump never fails to disappoint and his latest car crash of a TV interview was no exception.

There was lots to enjoy from the president’s son’s interview with Jonathan Karl on ABC news but let’s just focus on one bit, the bit where he said a vaccine cured his father of Covid-19.

It’s fair to say that Eric Trump isn’t an expert on vaccines. Actually, Eric Trump just isn’t an expert.

And these 7 putdowns surely say it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

To conclude …

READ MORE

This hilarious compare and contrast of Donald Trump and Barack Obama has gone viral all over again

Source @atrupar H/T Indy100