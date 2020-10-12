Eric Trump just said a vaccine cured his father of Covid-19 – 7 lethal putdowns

Eric Trump never fails to disappoint and his latest car crash of a TV interview was no exception.

There was lots to enjoy from the president’s son’s interview with Jonathan Karl on ABC news but let’s just focus on one bit, the bit where he said a vaccine cured his father of Covid-19.

Eric Trump, on This Week for some reason (he’s supposedly an independent businessman), can’t understand why the media accurately reports that mass gatherings at the White House have the potential to become superspreader events pic.twitter.com/BLjoBlPd2i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2020

It’s fair to say that Eric Trump isn’t an expert on vaccines. Actually, Eric Trump just isn’t an expert.

And these 7 putdowns surely say it best.

1.

Eric Trump apparently doesn’t understand what a vaccine is. https://t.co/MHRYeZ82mI — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) October 12, 2020

2.

Ah, yes… the new kind of vaccine that prevents you from getting a disease you already have. https://t.co/YQVWFP0DnT — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 11, 2020

3.

At a certain point you wonder: do these people actually *believe* Trump was healed by a miracle "vaccine" — which is not what a vaccine even is — that Trump "created" or are they just inarticulate and not too bright, and so have difficulty expressing themselves under pressure? https://t.co/0wtoZkERT7 — Joy JUST VOTE & MASK UP!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) October 11, 2020

4.

5.

My god. The absolute stupidity of Eric Trump is boundless. I’m slightly embarrassed to even share a first name with him. #COVID19 This is what happens when you don’t teach kids in grade school proper basic science. Many never bother to learn it in college nor in adulthood. https://t.co/KJRA6YrULr — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 12, 2020

6.

So, producers, please explain. Why is it this man is on the air? His name? That justifies putting a man who offers a continuous blend of lies and ignorance on the air? The media obligation is to reveal the truth. Big name "gets" that only lie do a disservice to listeners. https://t.co/gnDvQ0CZ4b — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 11, 2020

7.

This was a train wreck of an interview for Trump team. Here’s one indication of how disconnected the Trump circle is from a world based on facts.👇 https://t.co/95EZ1dktK0 — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) October 11, 2020

To conclude …

No but seriously. My 11 yo knows the difference between a drug and a vaccine. My 7 yo? Maybe not That puts this guy's brain somewhere between the two 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/2rGsYHdGFf — Alice Evans (@AliceEvansGruff) October 11, 2020

