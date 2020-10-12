This hilarious compare and contrast of Donald Trump and Barack Obama has gone viral all over again

It’s been a little while since Jimmy Kimmel shared this compare and contrast of Donald Trump and Barack Obama but it’s gone viral all over again and it’s well worth 90 seconds of your time.

It’s Trump announcing the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last year, put together with Obama’s 2011 address announcing the death of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

And it’s brilliant.

We mashed up @BarackObama’s Bin Laden speech with @RealDonaldTrump’s al-Baghdadi speech, and the results are amazing pic.twitter.com/Z8yfxSYWLd — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 29, 2019

It went viral all over again with this added viewer reaction, which is either makes it even better or is totally redundant, depending on your point of view.

whoever is responsible for this deserves a medal pic.twitter.com/3VpJ1PAFht — Kevin Hague (@kevverage) October 10, 2020

Either way, we can surely all agree with this response to the original video.

What do you call the emotion when you wanna laugh and cry at the same time? Asking for a friend. — SodapopCurtis (@sasser826) October 29, 2019

Source @jimmykimmel