This hilarious compare and contrast of Donald Trump and Barack Obama has gone viral all over again

It’s been a little while since Jimmy Kimmel shared this compare and contrast of Donald Trump and Barack Obama but it’s gone viral all over again and it’s well worth 90 seconds of your time.

It’s Trump announcing the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last year, put together with Obama’s 2011 address announcing the death of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

And it’s brilliant.

It went viral all over again with this added viewer reaction, which is either makes it even better or is totally redundant, depending on your point of view.

Either way, we can surely all agree with this response to the original video.

Source @jimmykimmel