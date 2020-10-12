Buzz Aldrin’s takedown of this moon landing denier went into orbit all over again and it’s a very satisfying watch

This clip of Buzz Aldrin taking down – really taking down – this moon landing denier has gone viral all over again and it’s a very satisfying watch.

It’s not new, as you’ll probably already know, but happened back in 2002 when Aldrin was a mere 72 years old.

And while we’re talking Buzz Aldrin …

READ MORE

Author James Felton triggered Trump’s Space Force with a joke

Source @plinketyplink2 YouTube