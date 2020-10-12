Buzz Aldrin’s takedown of this moon landing denier went into orbit all over again and it’s a very satisfying watch
This clip of Buzz Aldrin taking down – really taking down – this moon landing denier has gone viral all over again and it’s a very satisfying watch.
It’s not new, as you’ll probably already know, but happened back in 2002 when Aldrin was a mere 72 years old.
Buzz Aldrin lands one on the loon. pic.twitter.com/V42afDWu06
This whole flat Earth thing could be easily debunked by Discovery putting some flat earthers in a boat and sailing them round the Equator. It would be reality TV gold.
Buzz Aldrin you gangster pic.twitter.com/40ZeGeh2g5
I don't normally condone violence, but dude was asking for that.
“Why don’t you swear on Bible Buzz Aldrin you walked on the moon!” Lib Loon
“Will you get out of here, we’ll CALL THE POLICE!” Buzz
“You’re a coward, a liar & a thief!” Lib Loon
Buzz SOCKA-PUNCH THE LOON in his face!
Retweet That YOU STAND WITH BUZZ! @POTUS @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/KeHwEdTKtn
And while we’re talking Buzz Aldrin …
Never get bored of Buzz Aldrin's face 😂 https://t.co/es9Q1cer5E
