Buzz Aldrin’s takedown of this moon landing denier went into orbit all over again and it’s a very satisfying watch

This clip of Buzz Aldrin taking down – really taking down – this moon landing denier has gone viral all over again and it’s a very satisfying watch.

It’s not new, as you’ll probably already know, but happened back in 2002 when Aldrin was a mere 72 years old.

Buzz Aldrin lands one on the loon. pic.twitter.com/V42afDWu06 — Showbiz Chimp (@ShowbizChimp) October 12, 2020

This whole flat Earth thing could be easily debunked by Discovery putting some flat earthers in a boat and sailing them round the Equator. It would be reality TV gold. — Optimistic Pessimist (@dnky27) October 12, 2020

Buzz Aldrin you gangster pic.twitter.com/40ZeGeh2g5 — Rob Harvey ✊ (@robharvey5) October 12, 2020

I don't normally condone violence, but dude was asking for that. — ❤️6 Impossible Things 🇳🇿🌈☕🍰 (@Rtmiss) October 12, 2020

“Why don’t you swear on Bible Buzz Aldrin you walked on the moon!” Lib Loon “Will you get out of here, we’ll CALL THE POLICE!” Buzz “You’re a coward, a liar & a thief!” Lib Loon Buzz SOCKA-PUNCH THE LOON in his face! Retweet That YOU STAND WITH BUZZ! @POTUS @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/KeHwEdTKtn — Oliver McGee PhD MBA (@OliverMcGee) July 20, 2019

And while we’re talking Buzz Aldrin …

Never get bored of Buzz Aldrin's face 😂 https://t.co/es9Q1cer5E — Phil Smyth (@philsmythguitar) October 12, 2020

READ MORE

Author James Felton triggered Trump’s Space Force with a joke

Source @plinketyplink2 YouTube