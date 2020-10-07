This anti-Trump message might be the best political ad ever
This anti-Trump advert has gone wildly viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.
New favorite ad pic.twitter.com/qfNQTqQNIe
— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) October 1, 2020
Surely a message we can all agree on. And here are just some of the many things people are saying about it.
Never trust a politician who doesn't love dogs. https://t.co/Rc8z27yVhT
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 3, 2020
Says a Lot about a human… https://t.co/KKXm8i6h4D
— Peter Egan (@PeterEgan6) October 2, 2020
Probably the first Biden ad I've seen that really lands. https://t.co/m6T7qg9RBT
— simon evans (@TheSimonEvans) October 1, 2020
No need to campaign further. https://t.co/fgIkiPkdFn
— June Diane Raphael (@MsJuneDiane) October 4, 2020
This might be the most powerful ad ever pic.twitter.com/I2EsHAIKDc
— Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) October 7, 2020
genius political ad
pic.twitter.com/zt5DKvSxdP
— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 7, 2020
And here’s where it came from.
Go give some love to the person who made it: https://t.co/qoxXMFeg6m
— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) October 1, 2020
Source @santiagomayer_