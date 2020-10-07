Patti Lupone’s NSFW takedown of Donald Trump is an absolute treat

Donald Trump’s post-covid appearance on the White House balcony drew lots of comparisons, not entirely favourable, with a famous scene from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita.

Pattie Lupone, who starred in its 1979 production on Broadway, has already had her say about it on Twitter.

But this is not why we’re here. We’re here for this Lupone red carpet interview from 2017 which has gone viral all over again because, well, watch.

What a moment.

Source @naomiitis