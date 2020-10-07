Patti Lupone’s NSFW takedown of Donald Trump is an absolute treat

Donald Trump’s post-covid appearance on the White House balcony drew lots of comparisons, not entirely favourable, with a famous scene from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita.

Pattie Lupone, who starred in its 1979 production on Broadway, has already had her say about it on Twitter.

I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup. This revival is closing November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/vRQ4LepACv — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) October 6, 2020

But this is not why we’re here. We’re here for this Lupone red carpet interview from 2017 which has gone viral all over again because, well, watch.

"Because I hate the Motherfucker, how's that?" Patti LuPone has no chill when talking about Trump and I love it!!! pic.twitter.com/PzR1EciN6l — Naomi (@naomiitis) June 14, 2017

What a moment.

Don’t mince your words, Patti

pic.twitter.com/OTlMi00jq0 — Gary Whiter (@garywhiter) October 7, 2020

you know she is absolutely NOT joking and that’s what makes this video shake me to my core ☠️ — gins 🌿🧺🕯 (she/her) (@picnichoney) October 7, 2020

“Because I hate the motherfucker, how's that?"

🔥 🔥 Back in June of 2017, Patti LuPone busted on Trump and it was BEAUTIFUL 🙌 Exactly how everyone should treat that POS. pic.twitter.com/k4VP7PHe6z — 𝕋𝕚𝕡𝕤𝕪_𝕋𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕟 #Bluenami2020 (@Tipsy_in_Texas) September 9, 2020

I respect her honesty. I’d love to be that confident!!!!!! She did not stutter or hesitate one bit!!!!!! — Jarvis Aeon (@jjayguy23) October 7, 2020

My sexuality is this fucking QUEEN shit right herepic.twitter.com/UrhxmyAQSR — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) October 7, 2020

