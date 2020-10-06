A CNN correspondent just called Donald Trump ‘Covita’ and it’s the perfect burn

You’ll no doubt have seen the footage of Donald Trump emerging onto a White House balcony and taking his mask off.

It was an extraordinary moment and it reminded people, including the great @SoozUK, of this.

And it got even better when Patti Lupone, who played Eva Perón in the 1979 Broadway version of Evita, got involved.

But our very favourite bit might be this, the moment when CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said this.

Boom.

