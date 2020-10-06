A CNN correspondent just called Donald Trump ‘Covita’ and it’s the perfect burn

You’ll no doubt have seen the footage of Donald Trump emerging onto a White House balcony and taking his mask off.

It was an extraordinary moment and it reminded people, including the great @SoozUK, of this.

Congratulations to Madonna who is no longer the shittest Evita. pic.twitter.com/woWnM8Lb2p — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) October 6, 2020

And it got even better when Patti Lupone, who played Eva Perón in the 1979 Broadway version of Evita, got involved.

I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup. This revival is closing November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/vRQ4LepACv — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) October 6, 2020

But our very favourite bit might be this, the moment when CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said this.

Boom.

A CNN corespondent just called Trump “Covita” referring to his balcony photo op… I’m dying pic.twitter.com/FrbfGIpxDy — Stone (@stonecold2050) October 6, 2020

Don't cry for me Covita… https://t.co/FJ1uyTfCVQ — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) October 6, 2020

I laughed out loud. This is classic. #COVITA https://t.co/BI7Sjd36B6 — Exhausted resister APJ 🌊🌊🌊 (@apj813) October 6, 2020

Don’t cry for me maskless MAGAs

The truth is I’m still infectious

I’m high on steroids

That’s why I’m tweeting

In all caps nonsense

Don’t keep your distance https://t.co/VafOe59HUn — Sarah Mackey (@sarahjanet) October 6, 2020

I really wish I said that. https://t.co/v7XCIN0ZFh — Philip Drucker (@DruckerPhilip) October 6, 2020

READ MORE

A far-right Trump supporter said the president just had his ‘Mussolini moment’ and wins self-own of the week

Source @kathyjeung