This female ship’s captain expertly took down a sexist – and it’s simply glorious
Captain Kate McCue was the first American woman to become the captain of a cruise liner and she updates her fans on her interesting life via her social media accounts on TikTok and Instagram, where you can ‘meet’ her cute and furless feline companion, Bug.
Of course, she’s no stranger to sexism and she’s more than a match for it, or she wouldn’t hold the position she does, but she decided to publicly put one sexist in his place after receiving yet another stupid comment on TikTok.
Here’s what happened.
If you need any more clarification, you can find me here.
In my captain’s chair.
BOOM! Not as in a part of a ship …you know what we meant.
The video ended up on Twitter.
BRILLIANT. Did not expect that… 🏆👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/cx4dJBNmTY
— Jay Arnold 🎬 (@jadedcreative) October 4, 2020
It got the reaction it so richly deserved.
Winning https://t.co/iZQbU2vLVR
— Tom Payne (@justanactor) October 5, 2020
SO GOOD https://t.co/qa7pylHmAR
— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) October 5, 2020
This is the best way to shut people up! The subtle shade! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/sEUIBD60YU
— Dee LiNi🌹🦋 🇵🇭 ミ☆ (@juliantina5h_wh) October 5, 2020
Just witnessed a justifiable homicide. 🙂 https://t.co/786R23PaoS
— Peter Shankman (@petershankman) October 5, 2020
Best of all – a message from another pioneering woman captain …sort of.
Listen to the Captain! She is doing an exemplary job.💫 https://t.co/hEM6frwGdu
— Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) October 6, 2020
