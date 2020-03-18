Someone mansplained space to this astronaut and the takedown was out of this world

Here’s NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir telling her Twitter followers about her first venture out into the space equivalent zone which isn’t space but might as well be, in terms of the effect it has on your body.

My first venture >63,000', the space equivalent zone, where water spontaneously boils! Luckily I'm suited! pic.twitter.com/0zB5Ku5Tdy — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) September 9, 2016

This being Twitter, there was a man on hand to correct her and, well, the takedown when it comes was out of this world.

Or, in the words of cypherpt2 on Reddit: ‘Have a nice day!”

Jessica is currently resident on the International Space Station. You can follow her on Twitter here.

