A far-right Trump supporter said the president just had his ‘Mussolini moment’ and wins self-own of the week

As you’ll probably have seen by now, Donald Trump has taken to the White House balcony to show everyone just how well he’s doing despite testing positive for coronavirus just a few days ago.

His supporters were delighted, of course, including far-right political commentator Nick Fuentes, who hosts the America First podcast among many other things.

Here’s what he had to say.

And here are our favourite things people said in response.

To conclude …

