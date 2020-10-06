A far-right Trump supporter said the president just had his ‘Mussolini moment’ and wins self-own of the week
As you’ll probably have seen by now, Donald Trump has taken to the White House balcony to show everyone just how well he’s doing despite testing positive for coronavirus just a few days ago.
His supporters were delighted, of course, including far-right political commentator Nick Fuentes, who hosts the America First podcast among many other things.
Here’s what he had to say.
And here are our favourite things people said in response.
Who wants to tell Nicholas? https://t.co/x5RwTOwdRq
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 6, 2020
buddy you will never believe what happened to Mussolini in the end https://t.co/SzeCXEScef
— number one yoga dad (@HalpernAlex) October 6, 2020
Mussolini moment? Trump’s been shot in an alley, corpse thrown into the back of a van, driven to Milan, hung upside down in a petrol station and stoned? https://t.co/8bo2vBSZus
— Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) October 6, 2020
I'm not sure what's more wrong about this tweet. The fact he's trying to make glowing parallels between Trump and a fascist dictator, or that he doesn't know Mussolini ended up hanging dead by his feet from a lamppost. https://t.co/1ZV7xiMwgO
— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) October 6, 2020
What precisely is s Mussolini Moment? The first one that springs to my mind involves a lamppost pic.twitter.com/ulkAZwKy0o
— . (@twlldun) October 6, 2020
Remember to read to the end of your Big Book of World War II before you tweet pic.twitter.com/LL8q9Q0d1L
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 6, 2020
To conclude …
"Hello, Self-Own Hall of Fame? You're gonna want to see this." https://t.co/pww1M98idj
— Dan Cronin (@croninwhocares) October 6, 2020
READ MORE
11 stinging responses to Trump downplaying the coronavirus – again