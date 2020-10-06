11 stinging responses to Trump downplaying the coronavirus – again

After three days in hospital being treated for Covid-19, Donald Trump has returned to the White House.

Here he is, posing for photos flanked by two flags – without a mask, despite being in the infectious stage of the disease.

Before he left the hospital, he tweeted this update.

Rather than having been pumped full of experimental drugs to treat a serious respiratory condition, it makes it sound as though he’s spent a few days at the Coronaspa.

Journalist Aaron Rupar suggested a more appropriate alternative.

A lot of other people spoke out to condemn the President.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Just as many people simply mocked his bragging.

6.

7.


8.

9.

