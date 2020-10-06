Donald Trump’s post-Covid rant makes a lot more sense as Liza Minnelli
You might have heard a bit of what Donald Trump had to say after checking out of hospital just a few days after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
But you haven’t heard it quite like this. The words are exactly the same as Trump, but delivered by comedian, actor, writer and singer Sooz Kempner – @SoozUK on Twitter – as Liza Minnelli.
Donald Trump's "home from hospital" Twitter video verbatim but instead of Donald Trump it's Liza Minnelli. pic.twitter.com/eRIev4QaQJ
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) October 6, 2020
Makes a whole lot more sense now.
And just in case you missed it, this was fabulous too.
Donald Trump's HBO Axios interview with @jonathanvswan absolutely verbatim but instead of Donald Trump it's Liza Minnelli. pic.twitter.com/PhPciBYcJH
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) August 4, 2020
And this!
Donald Trump's "sharks!" speech verbatim but instead of Donald Trump it's Liza Minnelli. pic.twitter.com/S9aQPnCesy
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) August 21, 2020
