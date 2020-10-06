Donald Trump’s post-Covid rant makes a lot more sense as Liza Minnelli

You might have heard a bit of what Donald Trump had to say after checking out of hospital just a few days after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

But you haven’t heard it quite like this. The words are exactly the same as Trump, but delivered by comedian, actor, writer and singer Sooz Kempner – @SoozUK on Twitter – as Liza Minnelli.

Makes a whole lot more sense now.

And just in case you missed it, this was fabulous too.

And this!

Source Twitter @SoozUK